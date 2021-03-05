Ilhan Omar criticizes Biden-backed stimulus for 'sending money to less people'

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., criticized President Biden's decision to tighten income limits on coronavirus relief, arguing that he was sending less money to people than his predecessor did.

"I see it as a really disappointing development," she told CNN anchor Brianna Keilar. "We obviously are now ultimately sending money to less people than the Trump administration and the Senate majority Republicans were willing to -- there are going to be about 17 million people who will get less money."

Omar seemed to be referring to numbers from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a left-leaning think tank. An analysis by the group estimated that under the Senate package, 11.8 million fewer adults and 4.6 million fewer children would be able to obtain direct payments than would have been able to under the House's version.

BIDEN TIGHTENS $1,400 STIMULUS CHECK INCOME LIMITS AMID PRESSURE FROM MODERATE DEMS

"This is not the promise that we made," she added. "This is not what we are given the opportunity to be in the majority in the Senate and have the White House. And so, ultimately it is a failure when we compromise ourselves out of delivering on behalf of the American people and keeping our promises."

She added that Democrats couldn't blame Republicans for "our inability to deliver on the promises that we made."

"This is just us now negotiating amongst ourselves," she said. "The House is controlled by Democrats, the Senate is controlled by Democrats, the White House is in the hands of an administration that is a Democrat and so I don't know how this makes any political sense and it certainly does not make any policy sense."