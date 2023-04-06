Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Idaho school board member attacks governor in profane tweet: 'I’m p---ing on your grave'

Rajbhandari said he remains 'unapologetic in' his 'commitment to our LGBTQ+ community'

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Trans woman and new ‘Bud Light’ partner Dylan Mulvaney now paid by Nike to model sports bras Video

Trans woman and new ‘Bud Light’ partner Dylan Mulvaney now paid by Nike to model sports bras

Less than a week after biological male and trans woman Dylan Mulvaney generated controversy for becoming a paid partner for "Bud Light," she now has a paid partnership with Nike that has her modeling its sports bras on social media.

A young Idaho school board member unleashed a profane attack on social media against the state’s governor, saying he will be "p---ing" on his "grave" after he dies.

Boise school board member Shiva Rajbhandari, 18, published a profanity-laden tweet targeting Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, after he signed a bill making it illegal to give minors puberty blockers and hormones.

"F--- you [Little]. I pray you live a long life so you can bear witness to the pain you’ve unleashed on Idaho’s children and families today," Rajbhandari wrote.

IDAHO’S REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO MAKE IT A FELONY TO PROVIDE HORMONES, PUBERTY BLOCKERS TO MINORS

Boise school board member Shiva Rajbhandari published a profanity-laden tweet targeting Idaho Governor Brad Little, a Republican, after he signed a bill making it illegal to give minors puberty blockers and hormones.

Boise school board member Shiva Rajbhandari published a profanity-laden tweet targeting Idaho Governor Brad Little, a Republican, after he signed a bill making it illegal to give minors puberty blockers and hormones. (/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News/Getty Images)

"When you do die though, I’m pissing on your grave," the Boise school board member wrote.

Rajbhandari, a teen activist who was elected to his position last year, sent a statement to Fox News Digital regarding his tweet.

"I have received some concerns that the language in my last tweet was inappropriate and inconsistent with my position as a school board member," Rajbhandari said.

Rajbhandari’s tweet came after Little signed a bill into law criminalizing giving puberty blockers and hormones to minors.

Rajbhandari’s tweet came after Little signed a bill into law criminalizing giving puberty blockers and hormones to minors. (Fox News Digital)

"Of course, my tweets are my own only and do not necessarily reflect the views of any organization with which I am affiliated, nor would I engage or condone such sentiment or language in a board meeting or a classroom," he continued.

"My strong language is reflective of my anger and frustration with the pointlessness of diplomatic dialogue with legislators and a governor who have shown such little regard for the lives of Idaho youth," Rajbhandari said.

The Boise school board member said the "hypocrisy of suggesting that a profane tweet is more harmful than what HB 71 could unleash on our trans and non-binary youth baffles" him, and that he remains "unapologetic in" his "commitment to our LGBTQ+ community."

Rajbhandari’s tweet came after Little signed a bill into law criminalizing giving puberty blockers and hormones to minors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Opponents of the bill argued the legislation would increase suicide rates among teenagers while supporters of the bill said the bill was needed to "protect children" from the permanently-altering medical procedures.

Idaho is the 12th state to enact legislation restricting or banning minors who believe they are transgender from receiving hormones or puberty blockers.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics