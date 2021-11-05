Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin accuses Gov. Little of breaking law by leaving state without telling her

Idaho's Odd Couple was back at it Friday.

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin reportedly claimed that Gov. Brad Little broke the law by recently traveling to Florida without appointing her as acting governor. The pair, both Republicans, have previously clashed over McGeachin's use of temporary powers during Little's absences.

"Regardless of his reasons, he left the state of Idaho without a governor for multiple days in direct violation of the law," she wrote in a letter to the head of the governor’s Division of Financial Management, where she also inquired about how much extra pay she would get as acting governor, the Idaho Statesman reported.

McGeachin has made extra pay each time she has stepped in as acting governor in the past.

The letter came a day after Little returned from Florida where he attended the America First Policy Institute Gala and was recognized by former President Trump. McGeachin claimed the governor hadn't told her about the trip.

"Did the governor fail to notify my office because he didn’t want me to use my position as acting governor to once again give the power and decision making back to the people of Idaho?" she wrote in a news release.

It also came days after Little’s office sent McGeachin a letter on Oct. 29 stating she wouldn’t be asked to step in as acting governor again when he leaves the state, citing an analysis by the state attorney general’s office that found Little wouldn’t need an acting governor to step in as long as he can do his job remotely.

"In the event I am ever unable to perform the official duties of governor as may be required due to disability, effective absence, or otherwise, rest assured that my staff will notify your office immediately," he wrote in the letter, according to the Statesman.

McGeachin has signed several executive orders without Little’s consent or knowledge – mainly related to the coronavirus pandemic – when she has acted as governor in the past. But Little swiftly rescinded the orders upon his return.

In the past, he has called her executive orders "an irresponsible, self-serving political stunt."

This week, the Stateman's editorial board argued, "Given her track record, who could blame him?" over McGeachin's claim Little didn't tell her about the Florida trip.

"Forgive us for not blaming Little for skipping town without telling McGeachin," the newspaper wrote.

McGeachin is running for governor next year and Little, a first-term governor, is expected to seek re-election. The governor and the lieutenant governor run on separate tickets in Idaho.