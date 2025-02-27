Huntington Park, California, city hall and mayor’s home raided in $14M public funds probe

A city hall building, the mayor's house and some residences of current and former council members in Huntington Park, California, were raided on Wednesday in a major corruption probe of a $14 million project, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman.

The investigation, named "Operation Dirty Pond," has been focusing on the "potential misuse of millions of dollars in public funds allocated for the construction of an aquatic center" since November 2022, the DA’s Office said.

The Huntington Park Regional Aquatic Center, which was deemed "critical" on the city website, was expected to become a two-story building with an Olympic-size pool, gym, football field, conference rooms and more. However, residents never saw any results, according to the city’s vice mayor.

"This is a project that has yielded nothing for the residents," Vice Mayor Arturo Flores said to FOX 11 Los Angeles. "It's my understanding that there's an estimated $14 million, give or take, that has been expended by the city, and that from those funds, the residents of the city have only received an empty lot with dead grass and nothing to show for those millions of dollars."

RECALLED OAKLAND MAYOR INDICTED ON FEDERAL CORRUPTION CHARGES

Fox News Digital also reached out to Flores and Huntington Park Mayor Karina Macias for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Former Huntington Park city council member Linda Caraballo reportedly said she sent a 282-page dossier to the DA’s Office many years ago to alert them to alleged corruption. Caraballo said to the local station that "big time city officials from the city manager all the way down to the shot caller" should be prepared.

"Heads are going to roll and a lot of people are going to be really put into some serious problems," Caraballo said to FOX 11. "They all should find lawyers right away."

SKYROCKETING HEALTHCARE BUDGET FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS HAUNTS BLUE STATE TAXPAYERS

Valentin Amezquita, another former Huntington Park council member, said to FOX 11 that this may not be the city’s only corrupt project and suggests conducting a "forensic audit of the city of current and past contracts."

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," Amezquita said to the local station. "There's many, many more."

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS ASKING FOR CORRUPTION CHARGES TO BE SCRAPPED

Numerous items were seized during the searches, including public records, financial paperwork and electronic devices, according to the DA’s Office.

"My office is committed to ensuring that public officials uphold the highest standards of honesty, integrity and transparency," Hochman said. "When concerns arise about the use of public funds or the actions of those in office, it is our duty to investigate thoroughly and protect the public’s trust."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to commend our dedicated prosecutors and investigators for their diligent work on this complex case. Their unwavering commitment to justice ensures that no one – regardless of their position or title – is above the law."