Hunter Biden seen with president at White House Easter Egg Roll as House GOP mulls criminal referrals

Hunter Biden was spotted attending Monday's White House Easter Egg Roll alongside his father, President Biden, as House Republicans reportedly mull potential criminal referrals against them to the Department of Justice.

Hunter arrived at the White House on Sunday evening with his wife, Melissa Cohen, and their son, Beau, after spending the Easter weekend at Camp David with the president and first lady Jill Biden. The five were photographed leaving Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C.

The family getaway came as Republicans on the House Oversight and Judiciary committees are jointly investigating alleged Biden family corruption as part of an impeachment inquiry into the president, and they are reportedly floating possible criminal referrals in lieu of an impeachment vote.

Reports that Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., was considering criminal referrals followed the two committees' joint hearing last week that included testimony from multiple former business associates of Hunter who testified to the extent of Biden's involvement in his son's business dealings, which the White House has denied.

Although Comer hasn't specified who these criminal referrals would target, they could provide a way for Republicans to please those anxious for the Biden family to face some sort of consequences from the alleged influence-peddling scheme as the party looks unlikely to have the votes to successfully impeach the president.

Hunter's appearance at the White House capped a multiday schedule that included his attendance at his father's swanky but controversial New York City fundraiser held last Thursday, the same day as the wake of an NYPD officer killed in the line of duty.

Last year, the White House faced flak for omitting Hunter's visits and extended stays from its visitor logs from the beginning of the Biden administration through February 2023, despite claiming to be "the most transparent administration in American history."

