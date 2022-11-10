Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower says he’s still afraid to leave Delaware home

EXCLUSIVE: The former Delaware computer repair shop owner who blew the whistle on the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop said he is still afraid to go outside his home due to harassment.

"I don't really leave the house," John Paul Mac Isaac said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Mac Isaac, the owner of what was "The Mac Shop" in Wilmington, Deleware, which serviced Hunter Biden's laptop in April 2019 before turning it over to the FBI, detailed the saga in his forthcoming book, "American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth," which releases Nov. 22.

In the book, Mac Isaac describes how his life was upended after the public found out he had given the contents of the abandoned laptop to the FBI. He was falsely accused by Democrats and the media of propagating Russian disinformation, and the bombshell news story by the New York Post about the laptop’s contents was infamously censored from Facebook and Twitter just weeks ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The backlash eventually forced Mac Isaac to close his beloved shop of nearly 10 years and flee the state.

Mac Isaac said he was forced to eventually return to his Wilmington home in order to keep it in his possession while on the brink of bankruptcy. However, he quickly found out that some Biden-supporting residents there know how to hold a grudge.

"I went out the other day and somebody got in my face and I had to leave," Mac Isaac said. "So it's unfortunate that, you know, you try to go out and go to a place that you think is safe and people haven't gotten over it. And I get it. Buyer's remorse. This what happens when you order your president through the mail."

Mac Isaac said his visual impairment related to his albinism puts him in a particularly precarious position when out in public.

"I'm not going to see it coming when it does," he said. "There's lots of ways for visually impaired people to have accidents, and I'd rather not put myself in that situation. So I really don't leave the home."

"There was somebody the other day who told me to go kill myself. They were jogging by," he continued. "The latest thing was in the bar, and I this is why I don't go out, I went out with a friend of mine who's a good human shield and is willing to do the job. And somebody saw me and wanted to make a stink about it, and he got in my face and had to be separated. So, you know, nothing physical, but what’s that line? When is my presence being somewhere going to aggravate somebody to the point where they feel like they have to retaliate?"

"There’s a large portion of the country that wants me to move to Florida," he said. "It’s probably going to happen. I mean, I don't like running. I've already had to run and hide because of all this, and now I'm back in my home, and it feels good to sleep in my bed, but I'm still hiding. And I just don't think that's the way I should live."

"I wrote the book for the half the country that doesn't believe in me," he added. "My circle of friends has gotten really close and small. There’s some family members that don't get what I did and still don't get what I did and why I did it. And again, I'm hoping the book will clear a lot of that up."

Mac Isaac said the fallout from his actions have been costly, but that he stands by them, and that despite everything he has lost, he feels like "there's a bigger fight that's far more important. And that's reclaiming this country."

In his book, Mac Isaac describes being denied at every turn in trying to get the FBI to take the laptop’s contents seriously and often feeling like he was treated like a suspect himself when he was desperately seeking government protection from what he assumed was imminent danger.

During a Dec. 9, 2019 meeting with two FBI agents inside his Wilmington home, Mac Isaac quoted one agent as warning him, "It is our experience that nothing ever happens to people that don’t talk about these things."

The laptop contained evidence of what Mac Isaac described as government corruption at the highest level; that the office of the vice president, occupied then by Joe Biden, had been "selling influence and support to foreign nationals in exchange for money."

However, the FBI sat on the laptop for months while former President Trump was impeached by the U.S. House over a phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a virtual interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Mac Isaac said the FBI’s handling of the laptop has "exposed their political bias."

"Maybe in the back of my head, I was hoping that the FBI would step up and do the honest and right thing, and by them not doing it has exposed their political bias and their weaponization," he said. "So I'm hoping that moving forward, after hopefully a positive outcome to the election, that we hold these agencies accountable."

Mac Isaac said he has informed Republican members of Congress that he is ready to testify if they choose to investigate the laptop.

