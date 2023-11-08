Hunter Biden 'eager' to testify in 'public forum' after Comer subpoena for testimony, lawyer says

Hunter Biden's attorney said the president's son is "eager to have the opportunity" to testify "in a public forum," after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer subpoenaed him, James Biden and his business associate Rob Walker for testimony.

Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed the president's son, the president's brother and Walker on Wednesday.

He also requested transcribed interviews from James Biden’s wife, Sara Biden; President Biden’s daughter-in-law, Hallie Biden, the widow of President Biden’s son, Beau, who later was romantically involved with Hunter; Hallie Biden's older sister, Elizabeth Secundy; and Hunter Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen.

The committee also requested a transcribed interview with Hunter Biden’s former business associate, Tony Bobulinski, who was also involved in Sinohawk Holdings.

Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell confirmed the receipt of the subpoena Wednesday, and blasted Comer for his "partisan" probe.

"This is a yet another political stunt aimed at distracting from the glaring failure of Rep. Comer and his MAGA allies to prove a single one of their wild and now discredited conspiracies about the Biden family," Lowell said in a statement.

He added: "Nevertheless, Hunter is eager to have the opportunity, in a public forum and at the right time, to discuss these matters with the Committee."

Lowell, on Wednesday, also wrote a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson demanding he stop Comer, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., from continuing to pursue their "partisan" investigations into his client and President Biden and his family.

Comer, Jordan and Smith are leading the House impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

Johnson supports the inquiry, telling Fox News Digital he believes the president has engaged in a "cover-up" and continues to lie to the American people about whether he had knowledge of or benefited from his son's business dealings.

The subpoenaed and voluntary testimony will likely feed into the larger impeachment inquiry as Republicans seek to determine whether President Biden abused his office or committed any type of high crime or misdemeanor.

Comer, in September, subpoenaed personal and business bank records belonging to both Hunter Biden and James Biden. Those subpoenaed records have revealed new lines of questioning with regard to whether President Biden knew about or was involved in his family’s business dealings.

Fox News' David Spunt contributed to this report.