Hunter Biden paid off $450G DC lien for unpaid income tax in 6 days: report

Hunter Biden, son of presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, had a tax lien filed against him in July for $453,890, only for it to be released just six days later when – according to the D.C. Office of the Chief Financial Officer – the issue was “resolved,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

He reportedly owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in state income taxes to the DC government. The lien was placed on July 9 and released on July 15 even though Biden once claimed he was broke and had failed to turn over financial records in a child custody case where Biden eventually agreed to make child support payments.

The Office of the Chief Financial Officer did not confirm that Biden paid the amount in full, only that the "tax issue was resolved," but tax expert Harvey Bezozi told the Free Beacon that this can only happen if a lien is paid off in full or the lien is proven to have been erroneously filed.

Fox News reached out to the Chief Financial Officer's office for additional details, but they did not immediately respond.

Additional questions over Hunter Biden's finances arose when a private investigator attempted to intervene in the child custody case in 2019. A private investigation firm claimed in December that they lawfully obtained access to Biden's bank account records and confirmed his involvement in a massive, $156 million "counterfeiting scheme."

In a motion to strike, Biden's legal team unconditionally denied the unverified claims, and called the effort by the Florida-based D&A Investigations an obviously bogus "scheme by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain media attention without any material or pertinent material."

Biden most prominently made headlines in connection with events leading to President Trump’s impeachment. Trump was accused of improperly withholding military aid to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Burisma Holdings, an energy company where Biden had a seat on the board.

The firm had been under investigation by Ukrainian authorities in the past, but then-Vice President Joe Biden used pressure to have the prosecutor in charge fired. The elder Biden’s allies have insisted that this was because the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was known to be corrupt.

