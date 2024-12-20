Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House of Representatives

House vote on 'very similar' spending bill expected Friday morning, GOP lawmaker says

Lawmakers failed to pass a bill to avert a government shutdown Thursday

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Dozens of Republicans reject Trump-backed spending bill as shutdown looms: 'Common sense' Video

Dozens of Republicans reject Trump-backed spending bill as shutdown looms: 'Common sense'

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why he rejected the Trump-backed spending bill as the midnight government shutdown deadline nears. 

The House is planning to vote on another CR proposal Friday morning to avert the looming partial government shutdown, a GOP lawmaker told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., speaking to reporters outside Speaker Mike Johnson's office, said that lawmakers are "very close to a deal" and suggested that a vote could be held at 10 a.m. on Friday.

"I do not believe the government is going to be shutting down. You guys will see some great stuff, very similar to President Trump's plan yesterday," the congresswoman said.

TRUMP-BACKED SPENDING BILL GOES DOWN IN FLAMES AS SHUTDOWN LOOMS

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., attends a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

Luna also added that "there will be no deals with the Democrats."

CAPITOL HILL BRACES FOR HIGH-STAKES SHOWDOWN OVER $36T US DEBT CRISIS

However, Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., told reporters that he is not certain a vote will come as early as Friday morning.

"I don't have any reason to believe there will be a vote at 10 o'clock," Johnson said. "I know some people would like to get something not on the floor this morning."

Rep. Dusty Johnson

Rep. Dusty Johnson walks to the Capitol for the last votes of the week on Friday, April 1, 2022.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

Legislation to avoid a partial government shutdown that was backed by Trump failed to pass the House of Representatives on Thursday night. 

The proposal was hastily negotiated on Thursday after the initial 1,547-page bipartisan deal crumbled after Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy criticized the spending bill that would have extended the government funding deadline until March 14.

The bill needed two-thirds of the House chamber to pass but failed to even net a majority, with two Democrats voting with the majority of Republicans to pass the bill and 38 GOP lawmakers against.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The national debt has climbed to over $36 trillion, and the national deficit is over $1.8 trillion.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics