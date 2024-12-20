House vote on 'very similar' spending bill expected Friday morning, GOP lawmaker says

The House is planning to vote on another CR proposal Friday morning to avert the looming partial government shutdown, a GOP lawmaker told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., speaking to reporters outside Speaker Mike Johnson's office, said that lawmakers are "very close to a deal" and suggested that a vote could be held at 10 a.m. on Friday.

"I do not believe the government is going to be shutting down. You guys will see some great stuff, very similar to President Trump's plan yesterday," the congresswoman said.

Luna also added that "there will be no deals with the Democrats."

However, Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., told reporters that he is not certain a vote will come as early as Friday morning.

"I don't have any reason to believe there will be a vote at 10 o'clock," Johnson said. "I know some people would like to get something not on the floor this morning."

Legislation to avoid a partial government shutdown that was backed by Trump failed to pass the House of Representatives on Thursday night.

The proposal was hastily negotiated on Thursday after the initial 1,547-page bipartisan deal crumbled after Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy criticized the spending bill that would have extended the government funding deadline until March 14.

The bill needed two-thirds of the House chamber to pass but failed to even net a majority, with two Democrats voting with the majority of Republicans to pass the bill and 38 GOP lawmakers against.

