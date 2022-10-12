Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

House GOP crush Democrats in donations ahead of midterms, raking in $73M

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's PAC has a war chest of $114 million for the final weeks of campaigning

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

House Republicans' super PAC raked in $73 million in donations in the third quarter of 2022, beating out donations to Democrats by $18 million.

The Congressional Leadership Fund is the primary political PAC for House Republicans and a key war chest for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy now has $114 million on hand for the final weeks before the midterm elections, Punchbowl News reported.

Democrats' House Majority PAC gathered just $55 million in the third quarter. Democrats have struggled to keep up with Republican donations throughout the year, with the PAC bringing in $86 million less than the CLF throughout the whole election cycle.

The cash will allow Republicans to push candidates across the finish line in November with extensive ad buys and other election tools.

2022 PRIMARY SEASON CONCLUDES WITH FIERY GOP SENATE SHOWDOWN IN BATTLEGROUND NEW HAMPSHIRE

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to a South Carolina GOP fundraising dinner on July 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to a South Carolina GOP fundraising dinner on July 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.  (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press conference.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press conference. (Getty Images)

The Senate Leadership Fund, the CFL's counterpart wielded by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, vowed to spend $190 million on Senate candidates this cycle.

Conservative-aligned PACs have found themselves flush with cash across the board, and they are finding new ways to impact elections. Some have begun throwing their weight behind school board races.

THESE 11 SENATE RACES WILL DECIDE THE CHAMBER'S MAJORITY

Republican focus on school board elections has exploded in recent years, and it is relatively cheap for a PAC to support a candidate.

The 1776 Project PAC has spent millions to support dozens of school board candidates in Florida, Texas and elsewhere.

Tristan Thorgersen puts pro-Youngkin signs up as people gather to protest different issues including the board’s handling of a sexual assault that happened in a school bathroom in May, vaccine mandates and critical race theory during a Loudoun County School Board meeting in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., October 26, 2021. Picture taken October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Tristan Thorgersen puts pro-Youngkin signs up as people gather to protest different issues including the board’s handling of a sexual assault that happened in a school bathroom in May, vaccine mandates and critical race theory during a Loudoun County School Board meeting in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., October 26, 2021. Picture taken October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

School curriculums and policies became a hot topic for many conservative politicians after Republican Glenn Youngkin capitalized on the issue to take governor's office in Virginia.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also took the unprecedented step of endorsing a suite of school board candidates across his state, even while withholding his endorsement from many Republicans running to represent Florida in Congress.

