House GOP crush Democrats in donations ahead of midterms, raking in $73M

House Republicans' super PAC raked in $73 million in donations in the third quarter of 2022, beating out donations to Democrats by $18 million.

The Congressional Leadership Fund is the primary political PAC for House Republicans and a key war chest for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy now has $114 million on hand for the final weeks before the midterm elections, Punchbowl News reported.

Democrats' House Majority PAC gathered just $55 million in the third quarter. Democrats have struggled to keep up with Republican donations throughout the year, with the PAC bringing in $86 million less than the CLF throughout the whole election cycle.

The cash will allow Republicans to push candidates across the finish line in November with extensive ad buys and other election tools.

2022 PRIMARY SEASON CONCLUDES WITH FIERY GOP SENATE SHOWDOWN IN BATTLEGROUND NEW HAMPSHIRE

The Senate Leadership Fund, the CFL's counterpart wielded by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, vowed to spend $190 million on Senate candidates this cycle.

Conservative-aligned PACs have found themselves flush with cash across the board, and they are finding new ways to impact elections. Some have begun throwing their weight behind school board races.

THESE 11 SENATE RACES WILL DECIDE THE CHAMBER'S MAJORITY

Republican focus on school board elections has exploded in recent years, and it is relatively cheap for a PAC to support a candidate.

The 1776 Project PAC has spent millions to support dozens of school board candidates in Florida, Texas and elsewhere.

School curriculums and policies became a hot topic for many conservative politicians after Republican Glenn Youngkin capitalized on the issue to take governor's office in Virginia.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP