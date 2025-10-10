Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

House GOP blocks Dems' military pay bill as government shutdown threatens checks

Republicans argue that troops would be paid if Democrats voted to fund the government

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Mike Johnson weighs in on military pay during government shutdown Video

Mike Johnson weighs in on military pay during government shutdown

Speaker Mike Johnson suggested the House would not return for a standalone vote on keeping military paychecks on schedule during a press conference on day eight of the government shutdown.

A Democrat-led bid to force through a bill to pay the military during the government shutdown was blocked in the House on Friday.

Democrats and some Republicans have been demanding a House vote on ensuring U.S. troops do not miss their coming Oct. 15 paycheck or any others as the government shutdown barrels into a third week.

But GOP leaders have largely dismissed the request, panning it as a Democrat bid to save face after rejecting Republicans' funding bill that would have kept the military and other federal workers paid.

Rep. Sarah Elfreth, D-Md., attempted to ask for unanimous consent to pass the legislation on Friday afternoon during a pro forma session in the House.

JOHNSON RAISES STAKES ON SCHUMER AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN BARRELS INTO WEEK 3

Hakeem Jeffries holds up a piece of paper during a press conference

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Oct. 3, 2025. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost, R-Ill., who was presiding over the chamber, gaveled out of session before Elfreth could finish reading her request.

Active duty service members are deemed "essential" and so must keep working during the government shutdown. But they and other federal employees are expected to miss pay until the government is funded — at which point they would receive back pay from the checks skipped during the shutdown.

The House passed a GOP-led CR largely along party lines on Sept. 19. It would keep current government funding levels roughly flat until Nov. 21 to give Congress more time to strike a deal on fiscal year 2026 spending levels.

The measure is free from other policy riders, save for about $88 million toward enhanced security for lawmakers, the White House and the judicial branch — which has bipartisan support.

But Democrats, furious at being sidelined in those government funding discussions, are calling for both an extension of COVID-19 pandemic-era Obamacare subsidies and an end to Republicans' recent Medicaid cuts in exchange for their support.

House Democrat Sarah Elfreth speaks at a protest

Rep. Sarah Elfreth speaks during a sit-in protest against a Republican budget plan on the House steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., April 27, 2025. (Bryan Dozier/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

The funding bill has been stalled in the Senate, where it's been rejected by Democrats seven times.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was visibly frustrated on Friday when he addressed reporters for his now-daily shutdown press conference and broached the issue of military pay.

"By way of reminder, the House passed a clean, nonpartisan CR three weeks ago today to keep the government funded and, by extension, to pay our troops and TSA agents and Border Patrol agents and air traffic controllers and the rest of our federal workforce," Johnson said.

SCREAMING MATCH ERUPTS BETWEEN HAKEEM JEFFRIES, MIKE LAWLER AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN CHAOS CONTINUES

"We had that vote three weeks ago. And since then, Senate Democrats have voted repeatedly to keep the government closed. And the Senate, they have now voted seven times to block paychecks for 2 million federal civilian workers and 1.3 million active-duty military men and women."

Johnson later told reporters on a press call that a standalone vote would be a "pointless exercise," because "Senate Democrats will block it."

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Fox News Digital that Democrats' Friday effort on the chamber floor was a political stunt "of gargantuan proportions."

Mike Johnson and House GOP leaders hold up a sign that says "Votes to pay troops and federal workers"

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is joined by Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Whip Tom Emmer, and Rep. Brian Steil for a press conference on the tenth day of a government shutdown on Oct. 10, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

"You can't do that in a pro forma session. So again, it's just to get attention," Emmer said.

And while the GOP has been largely united on the issue, at least two House Republicans, Reps. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., and Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., have publicly pushed for standalone votes on military pay.

Under rules dictated by the Constitution, the chamber must meet for brief periods every few days called "pro forma" sessions to ensure continuity, even if there are no formal legislative matters at hand.

Pro forma sessions can also be opportunities for lawmakers to give brief speeches or introduce legislation that they otherwise would not have. 

