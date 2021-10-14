House Democrats top House GOP reelection committee in 2022 midterms campaign cash race

EXCLUSIVE - As both major parties build resources ahead of what’s expected to be a bruising battle for the House of Representatives majority in the 2022 midterm elections, the Democrats’ reelection committee topped their GOP rivals when it comes to the latest fundraising figures.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) reports hauling in $14.5 million last month, bringing to $35.8 million the amount they brought in during the July-September third quarter of fundraising.

The DCCC, which shared their fundraising figures first with Fox News on Thursday, said that both the September and third quarter fundraising were off-election year records.

The DCCC’s September haul tops the off-election year record $12.2 million their counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), raised last month. And the DCCC’s third quarter figures are roughly $10 million larger than the $25.8 million the NRCC brought in the past three months. The NRCC reported their latest fundraising figures earlier Thursday morning.

The latest figures bolster the DCCC’s total fundraising haul in the first nine months of this off-election year to $106.5 million, slightly ahead of the roughly $105 million the NRCC’s brought in so far in 2021.

But the House GOP reelection arm had a slight cash on hand edge over their Democratic rivals. The NRCC reported $65 million in their campaign coffers, with the DCCC reporting $63 million in the bank. Both committees are debt free.

The House reelection committees fundraising figures are a much watched barometer of party strength and popularity ahead of the midterm elections, when all 435 seats in the chamber are up for grabs.

The GOP controlled the House for eight years before losing the majority in the chamber in the 2018 midterms amid a wave by House Democrats.

But while Republicans lost the White House and their Senate majority in the 2020 contests, in the battle for the House they defied expectations and took a big bite out of the Democrats' majority in November’s elections. The GOP only needs a net gain of five seats in next year’s midterms to regain control of the chamber.

"We’re winning on fundraising because our supporters know just how dangerous it would be for the country if Republicans were in charge. The stakes are high and we believe voters will reject their dangerous vision for America, which is about pushing junk science while Americans die despite access to life-saving vaccines, openly attacking our elections, and allowing women’s rights to be rolled away," DCCC chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney argued in a statement.

The New York Democrat emphasized that "House Democrats and Speaker Pelosi have stood firm in our fight building a more prosperous and inclusive nation and American voters see that."

NRCC chair Rep. Tom Emmer claimed that "voters are ready to fire Nancy Pelosi and hold the failed Biden Administration accountable."

The Minnesota Republican argued that "House Democrats are sprinting toward the exits because they know their days in the majority are numbered and we look forward to keeping up the pressure."