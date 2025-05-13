Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

House Of Representatives

House Democrat moves to force Trump impeachment vote

Rep. Shri Thanedar introduced the resolution as privileged on Tuesday, meaning leaders have 2 days to take it up for a vote

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
A lone House Democrat is moving to force a chamber-wide vote on his impeachment resolution against President Donald Trump.

Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., introduced his impeachment resolution as privileged on Tuesday afternoon, meaning leaders have two days of the House in session to take up the legislation.

House GOP leaders could move to table the motion, a procedural vote aimed to scuttle a piece of legislation without having lawmakers vote on the legislation itself.

Trump waves on the White House lawn

President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House en route to Florida, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

But an impeachment vote will likely put vulnerable House Democrats in a tough spot. 

Democrats have struggled to unite behind a potent message since the 2024 election, and such a vote could be politically perilous for their most vulnerable members as they work to win back the House majority in 2026.

No Republicans are likely to support impeaching Trump, however, meaning Thanedar's measure will likely fail.

This story is breaking and will be updated…

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

