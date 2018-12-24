House Dem calls for lawmakers' gym, sauna to close during partial shutdown

If the government is partially closed, then the gym and sauna lawmakers enjoy should be closed too, one congressman has argued.

In legislation introduced over the weekend, Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill., called for the gym and sauna reserved for Congress members to be closed amid the shutdown. Foster, in his Shutdown Prioritization Act proposal, argued that Congress should be working toward ending the shutdown – not on working out.

"During the Trump Shutdown, not only are Members still able to access the taxpayer-funded gym, sauna, and steam room while tens of thousands of federal employees remain furloughed, but janitorial staff are still required to clean the gym and restock it with towels and other 'essential items,'" Foster wrote in a statement, according to The Hill.

The partial government shutdown, which began at 12 a.m. Saturday morning, entered its third day on Monday with no clear end in sight and without a consensus on spending and border security.

Incoming acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said it was "very possible" the shutdown would last into early 2019. President Trump, meantime, tweeted Monday that he was "all alone" in the White House, "waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security.”