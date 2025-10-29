House conservatives to lead prayer for end to political violence, government shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The House Freedom Caucus is holding an event this week aimed at praying for an end to political violence as well as those affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

The conservative caucus’ prayer call will be co-led by the Family Research Council, a Christian public policy group.

Attendees are expected to include House Republicans in the Freedom Caucus, former Trump Cabinet official Ben Carson and Frank Turek of Turning Point USA, whose founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated in an act of political violence earlier this year.

In addition to prayers for an end to political violence and the government shutdown, attendees are also expected to pray for President Donald Trump, Congress and peace for Israel.

The event is slated for Thursday, which will mark Day 30 of the ongoing government shutdown.

There appears to be no clear end in sight to the fiscal standoff, with both Republicans and Democrats still firmly entrenched in their positions.

Republicans are pushing for a short-term extension of fiscal year (FY) 2025 federal spending levels called a continuing resolution (CR), aimed at giving congressional negotiators more time to strike a more enduring deal for FY2026 — which began on Oct. 1.

The GOP bill also included some $88 million in increased security spending for Congress, the White House and the Supreme Court, given the heightened political threat environment.

That measure passed the House on Sept. 19 with support from just one Democrat and all but two Republicans.

It's stalled in the Senate, however, where at least five more Democrats are needed to overcome a filibuster. Democratic leaders are demanding any funding bill be paired with an extension of COVID-19-era Obamacare subsidies that are set to expire at the end of this year.

Senate Democrats tanked the GOP's bill 13 times since Sept. 19.