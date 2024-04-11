Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House committee sets up vote to expand Section 702 of FISA for 2 years

The measure now goes up for debate and amendment votes, which could be followed by a vote Friday

By Elizabeth Elkind , Tyler Olson , Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Gen. Keane: FISA Section 702 is 'absolutely critical' Video

Gen. Keane: FISA Section 702 is 'absolutely critical'

Fox News senior strategic analyst on FISA renewal and cutting aid to Pakistan.

The House Rules Committee inched a little closer to extending the life of the federal government surveillance tool known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), after approving a two-year extension late Thursday.

While the committee approved the measure, it now goes up for debate and amendment votes, which could be followed by a vote Friday.

CONGRESS CANNOT LET FISA SECTION 702 EXPIRE

A split image of Speaker Mike Johnson and the FBI headquarters logo

Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to have the House vote on FISA Section 702 next week, sources said. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images and Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The House Rules Committee met at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday to re-up the FISA authorization bill for the floor for the second time this week.

The bill, which was backed by Speaker Mike Johnson, was blocked by more than a dozen House GOP members.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now that the House Rules Committee has advanced a rule to set up a debate on the reauthorization of FISA in an 8-4 vote, a vote on the rule will likely take place on Friday morning. If the rule passes, a vote on the final passage could take place later in the day.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics