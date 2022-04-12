Hogan's conservative achievements in Maryland highlighted in new campaign-style ad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is not running for anything this year, but that’s not stopping allies of the term-limited Republican governor from spotlighting his conservative record and achievements during his final year in office.

In a minute-long digital ad shared first with Fox News on Wednesday, the pro-Hogan public advocacy group An America United touts what it calls the outgoing Maryland governor’s "real leadership" and "historic results."

The ad starts with news clips highlighting political divisiveness in the nation’s capital, as well as the twin economic crises of soaring inflation and supply chain issues that resulted in empty store shelves.

HOGAN TAKES AIM AT BIDEN OVER POTENTIALLY LIFTING OIL SANCTIONS ON VENEZUELA

The spot then shifts to Hogan, from his state of the state address in February, saying "let’s continue to set an example for the rest of the nation so that America can once again be a shining example to the world."

The ad, which An America United says will run digitally across the country and is backed by a modest ad buy, then uses a clip of the governor from his April 1 tax cut package signing ceremony, where he emphasized that "we will sign into law the largest tax cut in state history."

Also spotlighted was the governor’s move on March 18, amid soaring gas prices, to make Maryland the first state in the nation to pause its gas tax, as well as Hogan’s push to expand his refund the police program, and the governor’s successful effort to toss what a judge called an "unfair and unconstitutional" congressional redistricting map passed by the state’s Democratic-controlled legislature in the heavily blue state.

HOGAN RULES OUT 2022 SENATE RUN BUT LEAVES DOOR OPEN TO 2024 WHITE HOUSE BID

Hogan is seen by political pundits as a potential contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. And the governor, a vocal Republican critic of former President Donald Trump, in February appeared to leave the door wide open to a possible White House run.

In announcing that he would not make a run this year for the Senate, the governor said that his decision "does not mean that I plan to sit on the sidelines when it comes to the serious challenges facing our country and our democracy. I'm going to continue to call it like I see it, and I'll keep speaking out about the divisiveness and dysfunction in Washington and about fixing the broken politics."

OGAN CALLS FOR A TRUMP-LESS 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

And looking ahead, Hogan noted that "my current job as governor runs until January 2023, and then we'll take a look and see what the future holds after that."

The new ad by An America United has the look and the feel of a campaign commercial and may offer an early glimpse of some of the themes that a potential Hogan 2024 White House campaign might offer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While Washington politicians tweet at each other, Gov. Hogan is delivering on his promises and getting common sense conservative results in the bluest state in America. With inflation skyrocketing, it's time they follow his lead and focus on the priorities of struggling Americans," An America United executive director David Weinman told Fox News.