Hillary Clinton's nonprofit pushed $300,000 to group financing unruly climate protests

A nonprofit launched by failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has pushed hundreds of thousands of dollars to a fund that finances radical climate groups participating in disruptive protests worldwide.

Onward Together, which Clinton established in 2017 to be part of the resistance against former President Donald Trump, funneled $300,000 to the Los Angeles-based Climate Emergency Fund (CEF) sometime between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, its most recent tax forms show.

The cash grant was by far Onward Together's largest during the calendar year and accounted for nearly a third of its contributions to two dozen left-wing groups. The CEF thanked Clinton's nonprofit for going "above and beyond" in its new 2022 annual report. The fund, however, did not indicate how much Clinton's nonprofit pushed to its initiatives.

The CEF subsidizes far-left groups that conduct extreme protests to attract attention to what they say is a rapidly heating planet on the verge of ruin if bold policies are not implemented.

"We're in this kind of surreal situation in which scientists are telling us this is the point of no return," Margaret Klein Salamon, CEF's executive director, previously said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "And yet all of our institutions — they're all just marching forward with a little bit of window dressing talk about sustainability, but basically continuing as usual."

"So these activists intervene and they say, 'Things are not normal. They're so bad that I'm gonna do this crazy thing and glue myself to a painting or a frame,'" Salamon continued. "It only makes sense because of how absolutely terrible the climate emergency is."

The CEF has provided millions of dollars to radical groups engaged in disruptive protests. According to its most recent annual report, the group funneled $5 million to 44 organizations and generated 24,000 press clips last year.

"We supported the brave young people who protested [West Virginia Sen.] Joe Manchin at the coal plant that enriches him, continuing their 2021 efforts, and advocating for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act," its annual report reads. "We supported the NASA scientist who went viral sounding the alarm on the climate emergency by chaining himself to a Chase Bank, and the bold activists protesting at major sporting events and museums."

The CEF has also set its sights on the nation's capital. Climate Defiance, a new Washington, D.C.-based climate protest group funded by the CEF, blockaded streets for the White House Correspondents Dinner in late April and said they are "merely warming up." Outside of D.C., the group has organizers and supporters in Chicago, Pittsburgh, Boston, New York, Ohio and Minnesota, according to its website.

The CEF's grantees also include the A22 Network, which consists of the U.K.-based Just Stop Oil, the U.S.-based Declare Emergency and groups in nine countries, including Canada, France and Germany.

Late last year, London police arrested Just Stop Oil activists after they threw tomato soup on a famous Vincent van Gogh painting worth millions of dollars.

"What use is art when we face the collapse of civil society?" Just Stop Oil said in a statement following the action. "The art establishment, artists and the art-loving public need to step up into Civil Resistance if they want to live in a world where humans are around to appreciate art."

Just Stop Oil has often organized demonstrations where its members glue themselves to famous paintings. The group's activists have also blocked main roads and highways in the U.K., sometimes forcing emergency vehicles to take different routes to their destination.

Hollywood celebrities and left-wing foundations also support CEF. Actors Jeremy Strong and Thomas Middleditch have donated to the fund alongside the charitable vehicles of Democratic donors, including one led by entrepreneur Susie Tompkins Buell, the Washington Examiner previously reported.

Onward Together did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Thomas Catenacci and Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.