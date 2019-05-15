Hillary Clinton promotes abortion fund, decries 'attacks on women's lives' amid Alabama abortion ban

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton blasted state-level abortion restrictions, calling on Wednesday for her followers to donate to organizations that either fund abortions or help elect pro-choice candidates.

"The abortion bans in Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Mississippi are appalling attacks on women's lives and fundamental freedoms," she tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Her tweet came just after the Alabama senate approved a law that would ban nearly all abortions by punishing doctors with jail time for performing the procedure.The law could have national implications if the Supreme Court uses it to strike down precedent in landmark rulings like Planned Parenthood v. Casey or Roe v. Wade.

ALABAMA LATEST IN A SERIES OF STATES PASSING RESTRICTIVE ABORTION LAWS

Clinton, in response to Alabama's and other laws, urged her followers to donate to The National Network of Abortion Funds which, according to its website, seeks to "remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access." One of the group's member organizations is the Lilith Fund, which carries the name of an ancient demon who, according to mythology, preyed on children and pregnant women.

She also directed followers to EMILY's List, an organization that raises money for pro-choice candidates across the United States.

In another tweet, Clinton called on others to prevent "a future in which our daughters and granddaughters have fewer rights than we do."

ALABAMA 'HAS GONE TOO FAR' WITH 'EXTREME' ABORTION BILL, PAT ROBERTSON SAYS

Clinton, during the 2016 election, had a notable exchange with then-candidate Trump who claimed that she was in favor of late-term abortion.

“Because based on what she’s saying, and based on where she’s going and where she’s been, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day. And that’s not acceptable," he said during one of the 2016 debates. Clinton responded by accusing Trump of engaging in "scare tactics."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the beginning of 2019, the Trump administration has attempted tie the Democratic Party as a whole to controversial policies, including those allowing late-term abortion, pushed at the state and local level.

Aside from Clinton's abortion advocacy, she's managed to stay in the news by making controversial claims about the 2016 election -- including in May when she suggested her would-be win was "stolen" from her.