Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Head of former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's security detail suspended amid obstruction probe

NYPD Inspector Howard Redmond suspended without pay, reports say

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Under de Blasio's bail reform laws, there is sanction for shoplifting: Paul Mauro Video

Under de Blasio's bail reform laws, there is sanction for shoplifting: Paul Mauro

 Retired NYPD inspector Paul Mauro weighs in on the rising crime in New York City as ice cream is now being locked up on 'America Reports.'

The head of former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's security detail was reportedly suspended Tuesday amid an ongoing obstruction probe by Manhattan prosecutors. 

NYPD Inspector Howard Redmond, who formerly headed de Blasio's security team, was suspended without pay, the New York City Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

The New York Daily News reported that the department notified commands in an email Tuesday of Redmond's suspension. The internal email did not provide an explanation, the outlet said.

Sources told the Daily News that Redmond was recently brought in for an interview at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office. Bragg's investigators have reportedly interviewed all the NYPD detectives who served on de Blasio's security detail at the same time as Redmond, the sources added. 

BILL DE BLASIO ANNOUNCES SEPARATION FROM WIFE OF 29 YEARS, SAYS THEY'LL STILL LIVE TOGETHER

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for comment Wednesday, but they did not immediately respond.

De Blasio talks outside with head of security Howard Redmond

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, chats with NYPD Inspector Howard Redmond during the Annual Greek Day Parade on April 14, 2019. Redmond is under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Redmond, who reportedly earned more than $230,000 as an NYPD employee last year, has been quietly under investigation by the Manhattan DA's office since the New York City Department of Investigation (DOI) referred him for potential prosecution in 2021. At the same time, months before de Blasio left office, the DOI issued a report which deemed that the mayor treated the officers assigned to his security detail as a "concierge service," using them to move his daughter into an apartment and shuttle his son to college at Yale University. 

Last month, de Blasio was ordered to pay $475,000 by a city ethics board that found he misused public funds on a police security detail during his failed presidential bid.

The hefty fine is the largest ever handed out by New York’s Conflicts of Interest Board, capping off a years-long investigation into the two-term mayor’s use of taxpayer dollars to cover the travel costs of NYPD officers who accompanied him on cross-country campaign stops.

Then-NYC Mayor De Blasio looking pensive during a press conference at NYPD headquarters

Then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is seen during the press briefing at NYPD Headquarters. De Blasio has been accused of misusing his security detail. (Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

BILL DE BLASIO ORDERED TO PAY $475K FOR MISUSING NYC TAXPAYER MONEY DURING FAILED PRESIDENTIAL RUN

Under the ruling, which the former mayor almost immediately appealed, de Blasio will be forced to reimburse the city for $320,000 spent on the officers’ flights, hotels, meals and rental cars during the four-month campaign. He will also have to pay a fine of $5,000 for each of the security detail’s 31 out-of-state trips, amounting to $155,000.

The order was handed down by the Conflicts of Interest Board Chair Milton Williams, who found that de Blasio "plainly violated" the city’s prohibition on using public resources to advance a political campaign. De Blasio was advised of this rule prior to his campaign, but "disregarded the Board’s advice," Williams wrote in his ruling.

Then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation on the Upper West Side on Nov. 24, 2021 in New York City. Last month, de Blasio was ordered to pay $475,000 by a city ethics board that found he misused public funds on a police security detail during his failed presidential bid. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement, de Blasio attorney Andrew G. Celli Jr. described the ruling as "reckless and arbitrary," as well as "dangerous, beyond the scope of their powers, and illegal." 

Arguing acts of political violence underscored the security needs for public servants, Celli referenced the "January 6th insurrection," the shootings of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., as well as the "almost daily threats directed at local leaders around the country." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

More from Politics