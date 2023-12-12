Harvard President Claudine Gay to remain in post: Harvard Crimson

Harvard President Claudine Gay is expected to remain in her post after her Congressional testimony on antisemitism sparked widespread public outrage last week.

The Harvard Corporation, the university's governing body, will issue a statement of support for Gay on Tuesday morning, the Harvard Crimson reported, citing a source familiar with the board's decision after it met Monday to discuss the matter.

Harvard University did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gay, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill and Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth each faced intense backlash after they appeared before Congress last week and were grilled about their handling of antisemitism on their respective campuses following the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel in October.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questioned the Ivy Leage presidents about pro-Palestinian protests allowed on their campuses, and whether calls for the genocide of Jewish people heard at some of these demonstrations constituted bullying or harassment under their respective school codes of conduct.

"At Harvard, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment?" Stefanik asked Gay specifically.

"It can be, depending on the context," Gay responded.

"Antisemitic speech when it crosses into conduct that amounts to bullying, harassment, intimidation – that is actionable conduct and we do take action," Gay said when pressed to answer "yes" or "no" if calls for the genocide of Jews breaks school rules.

"So the answer is yes, that calling for the genocide of Jews violates Harvard code of conduct, correct ?" Stefanik asked.

"Again, it depends on the context," Gay said.

"It does not depend on the context. The answer is yes and this is why you should resign," Stefanik responded. "These are unacceptable answers across the board."

Those remarks, and similar comments from Magill and Kornbluth, outraged Jewish groups, prominent alumni and bipartisan lawmakers who demanded that each university chief resign immediately.

Gay apologized for her comments in a statement released after the hearing.

"I got caught up in what had become at that point, an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures," Gay said. "What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community — threats to our Jewish students — have no place at Harvard and will never go unchallenged. Substantively, I failed to convey what is my truth."

So far, only Magill has voluntarily stepped down from her position.

The MIT Corporation issued a statement of "full and unreserved support" for Kornbluth last week amid mounting calls for her resignation.

Earlier, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, a Harvard alumnus who has been critical of the university's response to antisemitism, said the Corporation was reluctant to fire Gay.

Ackman claimed that reporters informed him one of the reasons for the board's decision was that they did not want the public to know they were "kowtowing" to him.

"I have been told now by two reporters that one of the factors that made it challenging for the @Harvard board to fire Gay was that they were concerned it would look like they were kowtowing to me," Ackman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"In other words, the reporters explained, quoting the trustees: 'Had Bill just stopped tweeting, we would have come to the right answer.' So much for Veritas," he continued.

More than 700 Harvard faculty members signed a letter sent to the governing board on Sunday supporting Gay amid calls for her termination. The Harvard Alumni Association Executive Committee and Harvard’s Black Alumni & Allies also each wrote separate letters on Monday offering "unequivocal support" for the university's president.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton, Danielle Wallace and Landon Mion contributed to this report.