Harris, Trump hold dueling final rallies in this crucial 'blue wall' battleground

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump will hold competing rallies around the same time Friday night just a few miles apart in battleground Wisconsin's largest city.

With just four days until Election Day, the Democratic and Republican presidential nominees make their final stops in Wisconsin, where nearly all the latest public opinion polls indicate a margin-of-error race between the two candidates.

"As of this weekend, the way to predict the winner is to flip a coin. It’s that close," University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor emeritus Mordecai Lee told Fox News.

Two days after Harris and Trump held competing rallies in Wisconsin — the vice president stopped in Madison, the state capital, while the former president was in Green Bay — they will hold dueling rallies again, this time in the same city.

Trump's event will take place in Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, where he accepted his party's presidential nomination during the Republican National Convention in July. Harris will be a few miles away for a get-out-the-vote rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center.

The former president will be arriving in Wisconsin from Michigan, another key battleground, where he held campaign events earlier on Friday.

Harris' Milwaukee rally — where popular rapper and songwriter Cardi B will also make remarks — will be her third Wisconsin event of the day. She stopped by a union hall in Janesville during the afternoon.

As a group of union members started shouting "Madam President," Harris responded, saying, "Not yet! Four days."

The vice president also argued that "Donald Trump has been no friend to labor."

The vice president then headed to Appleton to headline a rally at a school.

The Democratic and Republican Parties' vice presidential nominees — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, respectively — have both crisscrossed Wisconsin, and major surrogates — including former Presidents Obama and Clinton for Harris — have parachuted into the Badger State.

Both campaigns and their aligned committees and super PACs have also flooded Wisconsin airwaves with TV ads in the closing stretch leading up to Election Day next week.

Wisconsin, along with Michigan and Pennsylvania, are the three Rust Belt states that make up the Democrats' so-called "blue wall."

Democrats reliably won all three states for a quarter-century before Trump narrowly captured them in the 2016 election over Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton to win the White House.

Four years later, in 2020, President Biden swept all three states by razor-thin margins to put them back in the Democrats' column and defeat Trump. In Wisconsin, Biden carried the state by just over 20,000 votes out of more than 3.2 million cast.

With a race within the margins, it may likely come down to turnout in Wisconsin.

The Harris campaign highlights that they have over 50 offices across 43 counties in the state, and 250 full-time coordinated staff on the ground.

They spotlight that they have knocked on more than 1.5 million doors in the battle for Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes.

The Trump campaign, pointing to the pro-football rivalry between Wisconsin's Green Bay Packers and neighboring Minnesota's Vikings, took aim at the vice president.

"Kamala Harris doesn’t know the first thing about Wisconsin — she chose a Vikings fan as her running mate. Wisconsin voters are already running up the score for President Trump as evidenced by his lead in the polls, encouraging early vote turnout, and big endorsements from hometown favorites including Hall of Famer Brett Favre and Wisconsin’s Former Governor Tommy Thompson," Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt argued in a statement to Fox News.

Lee, who's been involved in Wisconsin politics for nearly five decades, pointed to all the attention his home state is receiving.

"We feel like we’re the ones who are going to select the next president," he said.