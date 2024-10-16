Harris holds small national lead as Trump increases his edge on the economy: poll

Vice President Harris continues to hold a slim lead over former President Trump, even as Trump extends his lead on the top issues for voters, according to a new poll.

A Tuesday poll from Reuters/Ipsos found Harris leading Trump in a 45%-42% match-up nationally, well within the margin of error. Meanwhile, Trump sits at 45% support on the economy, compared to Harris' 40%. Reuters had previously polled just a 3-point lead for Trump on the issue in late November.

Harris, however, holds a commanding lead when it comes to healthcare, where she is 14 points ahead of Trump. She also holds a 43%-38% lead on handling political extremism and protecting democracy.

The Reuters poll surveyed 938 U.S. adults online, nationwide, including 807 registered voters. Among these, 769 were considered the most likely to turn out on Election Day. The poll closed on Sunday.

Voters on both sides of the aisle say they are deeply motivated to head to the polls, according to the survey. Roughly 86% of Democrats and 81% of Republicans said they are "completely certain" that they would cast a ballot in the presidential election.

Reuters noted that 74% of the wider electorate said they were certain to vote in the 2020 election, but 78% say the same for the 2024 election.

The poll comes as the Harris campaign is sounding the alarm regarding a lack of support among Black male voters.

Former President Obama, in comments that went viral, admonished Black male voters for a lack of enthusiasm for Harris this weekend. Obama's comments came as polls indicate Trump is making gains with the demographic, who are traditionally some of the Democratic Party's most reliable supporters.

