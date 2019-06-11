Hannity slams Democrats for targeting Barr and McGahn, says Russia probe origins results 'tip of the iceberg'

Fox News' Sean Hannity slammed Democrats for turning the government into a political "weapon" and cited sources that said the coming results of the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe will be the "tip of the iceberg."

"This is dangerous, this is criminal conduct from top officials in the U.S. Government and the Biden-Obama government," Hannity said on his television show.

MUELLER EDITED VOICEMAIL LEFT BY TRUMP LAWYER TO FLYNN LEGAL TEAM -- WHY?

"Remember, Watergate was nothing but a bungled burglary. These actions represent what would be a clear and present danger to our constitutional republic. These tools of intelligence are so powerful, it's that serious."

The Fox News host also took House Democrats to task for continuing to beat the drum of the Mueller report.

"For them, this is all about politics, 2020. Instead of actually passing laws, serving the American people, making us safe and secure or more prosperous this is where their focus is," Hannity said.

Hannity criticized Democrats also for targeting Attorney General William Barr and former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

"Democrats are now attempting to investigate, believe it or not, the Russia hoax for yet a fifth time. Today they moved forward with a plan. They want to go after the A.G. And former White House counsel, Don McGahn ... and hold them in contempt for refusing to participate in their sham hearings, " Hannity said.

House Democrats on Tuesday passed a civil enforcement resolution that Democrats say effectively holds Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress.

Hannity also criticized Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., for targeting U.S. Census.

"Congressman Cummings is planning to have more sham hearings, Barr, Wilbur Ross in contempt for not turning over documents related to the U.S. Census. As per usual, Democrats are abusing their power to turn the government into a weapon against political opponents," Hannity said.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.