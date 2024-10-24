Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Guatemalan migrant wanted for child abuse, violence against women, abuse of power ousted from US: ICE

Romeo Pop Sacui was arrested in September by Harrisburg Police for simple assault and strangulation, according to ICE.

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Democrats’ ‘panic politics’ over democracy borders on ‘constitutional defamation,’ legal expert warns Video

Democrats’ ‘panic politics’ over democracy borders on ‘constitutional defamation,’ legal expert warns

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley reacts to the media and Democrats trying to project 'fear' onto voters about another Trump presidency.

A man wanted in Guatemala for child abuse and more was arrested last month by Harrisburg Police for simple assault and strangulation, but has since been deported, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia removed Romeo Pop Sacui, a citizen of Guatemala with a final order of removal, to Guatemala Oct. 22," an ICE press release noted. "Pop is a foreign fugitive wanted by law enforcement authorities in Guatemala for child abuse, violence against women and abuse of power."

ICE reported that U.S. Border Patrol arrested the man in 2019, but that ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations San Diego placed him in the Alternatives to Detention program and let him go on an order of recognizance. 

TENNESSEE AG EXPOSES ICE'S PLAN TO RELEASE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CONVICTED OF DANGEROUS CRIMES INTO STATE

Romeo Pop Sacui

ERO Philadelphia removed Romeo Pop Sacui, a citizen of Guatemala with a final order of removal, to Guatemala on Oct. 22. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

After the man absconded, ERO Miami removed him from the program, the ICE press release states, adding that a Justice Department immigration judge ordered the man be ousted from the U.S.

Harrisburg Police arrested the man in September 2024 for simple assault and strangulation, and then later in September, ERO Philadelphia arrested him, according to ICE.

"Protecting the American public is a key priority for ERO officers," ERO Philadelphia Field Office Director Cammilla Wamsley noted, according to the ICE press release. "Our officers routinely arrest and remove violent criminal noncitizens, such as Romeo Pop Sacui, who have broken laws in their home country and continue to do so in the U.S."

HARRIS STUMBLES ON THE BORDER WHEN PRESSED ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION: ‘IS A BORDER WALL STUPID?’

Immigration and Customs Enforcement seal next to the letters ICE

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) seal is seen before a press conference discussing ongoing enforcement efforts to combat human smuggling along the Southwest border of the United States, July 22, 2014, at ICE headquarters in Washington, D.C. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. border security has been an issue of discussion amid the 2024 presidential race. 

Former President Donald Trump has said that he would pursue "largest mass deportation in" American history.

‘IT’S A MESS': VULNERABLE HOUSE DEM SHREDS BIDEN ON BORDER CRISIS IN ‘CLOSING MESSAGE’ OF CAMPAIGN

U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch is displayed on the arm of an officer on Sept. 28, 2024, in San Diego, California. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"On behalf of every American who has lost a loved one due to this border crisis, we're going to kick some cartel ass when President Donald J. Trump takes office," Trump's running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, declared in a tweet. 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics