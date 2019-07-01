Greg Gutfeld: It's all downhill for Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris likely to be the nominee

Is former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign nosediving?

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld believes it probably is and that something 'wakes' him up, it's over.

"I think Biden's descent will be swift and complete unless someone gets into that cockpit pulls the plane up because I don't see him having the power or the energy to actually compete unless somebody comes into his campaign and slaps him around," Gutfeld said on "The Five" Monday.

"'Wake up Joe. This is important. This is the last thing you're going to get,'" "The Greg Gutfeld Show" host imaged that hypothetical person would say to Biden.

Moments earlier, co-host Lisa Boothe criticized Biden's performance at last week's debate saying Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., did damage to his campaign and that he didn't look "electable."

"The fact that he was caught so flat-footed when all these attacks have been in the public domain for quite some time the fact that he literally gave up while trying to defend himself and just threw his hands up. He doesn't look like a strong candidate," Booth told her co-hosts. "He doesn't look electable quite frankly he looked old and tired."

Gutfeld believes the only direction left for Biden is "down" while Harris' campaign is heading upward.

"He's only got one direction and that's down because he's up top, right? ...He just doesn't look like he has the energy," Gutfeld said.

Gutfeld also predicted Harris would get the Democratic Party's nomination.

"I will say this Kamala even if she gets a nomination which I think she will be, I think she will. And I think it's going to be a two-woman ticket," Gutfeld said before noting that the Senator would be vulnerable to criticism from President Trump.