Chuck Grassley
Published

Sen. Chuck Grassley to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

The 87-year-old will quarantine at home in Iowa and currently is not experiencing symptoms

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
Sen. Chuck Grassley on Tuesday said he has been exposed to coronavirus and will quarantine from home in Iowa while he awaits his test results.

Grassley, R-Iowa, 87, said Tuesday that he learned that he had been “exposed to the coronavirus.”

In this Sept. 13, 2018 file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee markup meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

“I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results,” Grassley said in a statement. “I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Grassley is expected to continue working, and will do so virtually from his home in Iowa, his office said.

Grassley is the Senate president pro tempore, and the second oldest member of the chamber, at 87 years-old.

Grassley has not missed a vote in the Senate since 1993.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and Jason Donner contributed to this report.

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeSingman.
