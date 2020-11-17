Sen. Chuck Grassley to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Sen. Chuck Grassley on Tuesday said he has been exposed to coronavirus and will quarantine from home in Iowa while he awaits his test results.

Grassley, R-Iowa, 87, said Tuesday that he learned that he had been “exposed to the coronavirus.”

“I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results,” Grassley said in a statement. “I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Grassley is expected to continue working, and will do so virtually from his home in Iowa, his office said.

Grassley is the Senate president pro tempore, and the second oldest member of the chamber, at 87 years-old.

Grassley has not missed a vote in the Senate since 1993.

