Gowdy: Biden's unity push should start with Cuomo nursing home victims

President Biden has been preaching about unifying the country, and former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy suggested the best place to start is in the state of New York.

"Biden says he wants to unify the country and be the president for everyone," he told "Special Report" Friday. "How about just start with people who died in nursing homes and their families in New York?"

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's directive to transfer infected patients into nursing homes reportedly took the lives of more elderly residents than previously disclosed.

Gowdy said if Biden aims to take on the "big task" of bringing together all Americans, he must start by involving the DOJ and reaching out to the most vulnerable at this time of crisis.

"Just start with the people who died in nursing homes in New York, Mr. President," he said.

A new report from a senior aide to the governor revealed that Cuomo and his team held back COVID death data in fear of getting in trouble with the DOJ. Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway joined the conversation to point out that Cuomo’s "very bad policy decisions" have been supported by the media.

"This is really scandalous behavior, and it’s worth remembering that the media did praise him, giving him awards and putting him out there as one of the best governors for handling this," she said. "They should’ve been more critical as were many people in conservative media."