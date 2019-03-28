Dem governor's $25,000-a-plate fundraiser has own party calling him out

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly facing criticism from at least three fellow Democrats over an exclusive $25,000-a-plate fundraiser held at the swanky St. Regis Hotel in New York City earlier this month.

State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi of the Bronx, State Sen. Jessica Ramos of Queens and Assemblymember Yiu-Line Niou of Manhattan accused the governor of hypocrisy after his promises of “real campaign reform,” the New York Post reported Thursday.

Biaggi implied that the governor might be engaging in "pay-to-play" politics.

"It’s impossible to say that a $25,000 ticket is not influencing decisions," she said.

A spokesman for Cuomo called his critics “hypocrites,” noting they also hold their own fundraisers, the Post reported.

The lawmakers said the fundraiser was an example of why Cuomo should agree to a taxpayer-funded election.

Cuomo has served as governor since 2011 and was easily reelected to a third term last November.