Democrats
Published

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's sister reportedly considering run for battleground House seat in New York

Democrats are reportedly urging Liz Whitmer Gereghty to run for New York's 17th Congressional District

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
The sister of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., is reportedly considering a congressional run in New York, as Democrats set their sights on flipping back a once-blue seat in the state.

Liz Whitmer Gereghty, sister of the Democratic Governor, currently resides in Westchester County, New York, and is reportedly considering launching her campaign in April.

Two anonymous individuals close to the rumored candidate told Politico that Democrats are recruiting Gereghty to run for New York's 17th Congressional District, a house seat flipped red by Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N-Y., in the 2022 midterms.

GOV. WHITMER BLASTED FOR ‘GASLIGHTING’ RESIDENTS ON COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, ADMITTING SOME DIDN'T MAKE SENSE

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won re-election in Michigan by a large margin last cycle, however, the seat eyed for her sister was recently turned red despite New York being a predominantly Democratic state.

MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER REPEALS NEAR-CENTURY OLD ABORTION BAN: ‘LONG OVERDUE’

Freshman Rep. Lawler ousted Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney last cycle, the then-representative who chaired of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) at the time of his defeat.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., won the congressional race to represent New York's 17th Congressional District. 

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., won the congressional race to represent New York's 17th Congressional District.  (Bill Clark)

At this time, Gereghty has not officially confirmed a run in the swing district.

Whitmer did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment regarding her sister's potential candidacy.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

