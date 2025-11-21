GOP Senate hopeful reveals how Dems are making America 'weaker' in viral video ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Kentucky businessman attempting to replace former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is ripping the left's woke trend of offering up "land acknowledgments," arguing the narrative behind it is misleading and "anti-American."

Nate Morris, a multimillionaire and former CEO of one of the largest software companies in Kentucky, argued in a video posted to X that America was "negotiated for" and "fought over," not stolen as the left often claims. Meanwhile, Morris referred to the trend as "one more left-wing attempt to weaken America from within."

"We bought Alaska from Russia and the Lousiana Purchase was purchased from France," Morris pointed out. "We negotiated, traded and signed treaties covering millions of acres. Compare that to how Europe, Asia, or the Middle East shifted borders for thousands of years … the left wants to judge America by standards no other nation in history could meet."

Meanwhile, Morris blasted those on the left engaging in these land acknowledgments for not even knowing the history of the American-Indians they claim to want to defend.

"The Apache and the Sioux – they weren't into Disney movies – they were warrior nations. Heck, even the Comanche were cave dwellers in Wyoming until they got horses and conquered half of the United States," Morris pointed out, adding that it is peculiar how "all the people trying to acknowledge this land" aren't leaving it.

Morris continued that anyone who tells you America was "stolen," not "conquered," is either trying to "rewrite history" or "make America weaker."

"It was fought over, and it was settled by ancestors who believed in private industry and law and order – manifest destiny," the Senate candidate argued.

As a Republican, Morris likely has many supporters that agree with his take on the left's "land acknowledgments," but even some Democrats have called out the trend.

Several months after Republicans ushered in a red wave during the 2024 elections, veteran Democratic Party strategist James Carville blasted his own party when the Democratic National Committee (DNC) opened a high-profile meeting in Minneapolis with a " land acknowledgment ," calling it the kind of gesture that has cost Democrats elections.

"Please stop this, in the name of a just, merciful God," Carville pleaded. "Don’t you see what’s happening? Don’t you see where this has brought us to? For God's sake, lady. And what is [DNC chairman] Ken Martin doing, doing that? You don’t have but one job, kid! It’s to win!"

Meanwhile, liberal talk show host Bill Maher also weighed in on the fad ahead of this year's elections in November, which ultimately saw more Democrat victories than Republican, but not long after the Republicans achived their red wave during the 2024 elections. He agreed with Carville that the gesture could be hurting Democrats electorally.

"Democrats, if you ever want to win an election again, the absolute most important first step is to stop doing this," Maher said during a monologue in March on his show "Real Time with Bill Maher."

"Either give the land back or shut the f—k up," Maher continued. "Look, I understand the desire to right the wrongs of the past, especially when you get to take the moral high ground and then build an 8,000 square foot mansion on it."

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.