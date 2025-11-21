Expand / Collapse search
Thanksgiving

GOP Senate hopeful reveals how Dems are making America 'weaker' in viral video ahead of Thanksgiving

'You don't strengthen America by apologizing for it,' says GOP Senate candidate Nate Morris

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
GOP Senate hopeful slams 'land acknowledgments' ahead of Thanksgiving holiday Video

GOP Senate hopeful slams 'land acknowledgments' ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Republican Senate candidate from Kentucky, Nate Morris, released a video ahead of Thanksgiving explaining why the left's trend of 'land acknowledgments' is misleading. (Credit: Nate Morris for Senate)

A Kentucky businessman attempting to replace former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is ripping the left's woke trend of offering up "land acknowledgments," arguing the narrative behind it is misleading and "anti-American."

Nate Morris, a multimillionaire and former CEO of one of the largest software companies in Kentucky, argued in a video posted to X that America was "negotiated for" and "fought over," not stolen as the left often claims. Meanwhile, Morris referred to the trend as "one more left-wing attempt to weaken America from within."

"We bought Alaska from Russia and the Lousiana Purchase was purchased from France," Morris pointed out. "We negotiated, traded and signed treaties covering millions of acres. Compare that to how Europe, Asia, or the Middle East shifted borders for thousands of years … the left wants to judge America by standards no other nation in history could meet."

DNC OPENS SUMMER MEETING WITH LAND ACKNOWLEDGMENT, CLAIMS THAT US SUPPRESSES INDIGENOUS HISTORY 

DNC Land Acknowledgement

Lindy Sowmick, Treasurer for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party in Minnesota, claimed during her "land acknowledgment" that the U.S. perpetuates a system of suppression against Indigenous peoples. (DNC/Pool)

Meanwhile, Morris blasted those on the left engaging in these land acknowledgments for not even knowing the history of the American-Indians they claim to want to defend. 

"The Apache and the Sioux – they weren't into Disney movies – they were warrior nations. Heck, even the Comanche were cave dwellers in Wyoming until they got horses and conquered half of the United States," Morris pointed out, adding that it is peculiar how "all the people trying to acknowledge this land" aren't leaving it. 

Morris continued that anyone who tells you America was "stolen," not "conquered," is either trying to "rewrite history" or "make America weaker."

"It was fought over, and it was settled by ancestors who believed in private industry and law and order – manifest destiny," the Senate candidate argued.

‘AMERICA FIRST’ ATTORNEY GENERAL DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM MCCONNELL — HIS FORMER BOSS — AS KENTUCKY RACE DEFINES GOP FUTURE

As a Republican, Morris likely has many supporters that agree with his take on the left's "land acknowledgments," but even some Democrats have called out the trend. 

Chairman &amp; CEO of Rubicon, Nate Morris attends the 2022 Concordia Lexington Summit reception at Lexington Marriott City Center on April 06, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Nate Morris is the former CEO of software giant Rubicon. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images for Concordia)

Several months after Republicans ushered in a red wave during the 2024 elections, veteran Democratic Party strategist James Carville blasted his own party when the Democratic National Committee (DNC) opened a high-profile meeting in Minneapolis with a "land acknowledgment," calling it the kind of gesture that has cost Democrats elections.

"Please stop this, in the name of a just, merciful God," Carville pleaded. "Don’t you see what’s happening? Don’t you see where this has brought us to? For God's sake, lady. And what is [DNC chairman] Ken Martin doing, doing that? You don’t have but one job, kid! It’s to win!"

James Carville sits for a portrait

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville says Vance's recent political moves have been gifts to the Democratic Party.  ( Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SCAD)

Meanwhile, liberal talk show host Bill Maher also weighed in on the fad ahead of this year's elections in November, which ultimately saw more Democrat victories than Republican, but not long after the Republicans achived their red wave during the 2024 elections. He agreed with Carville that the gesture could be hurting Democrats electorally. 

"Democrats, if you ever want to win an election again, the absolute most important first step is to stop doing this," Maher said during a monologue in March on his show "Real Time with Bill Maher."   

"Either give the land back or shut the f—k up," Maher continued. "Look, I understand the desire to right the wrongs of the past, especially when you get to take the moral high ground and then build an 8,000 square foot mansion on it."

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.

