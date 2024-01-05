GOP Rep. Tenney endorses Trump, says he is 'the only candidate' who can bring US to 'prosperity and security'

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Claudia Tenney endorsed former President Trump on Friday, telling Fox News Digital that he is "the only candidate" who can restore the United States to "prosperity and security."

Tenney, R-N.Y., told Fox News Digital on Friday that during his first term, Trump’s "visionary and bold leadership secured the border, put our economy in overdrive by lowering taxes, cutting unnecessary regulations and unleashing American energy independence."

"President Trump provided us with safer communities and global stability," Tenney said.

In contrast, Tenney described President Biden’s tenure as "pathetic and feckless."

"Illegal migrants are flooding our communities, crime is rampant and unchecked, Bidenflation is crushing families and dangerous and costly wars are breaking out across the globe," Tenney said.

"President Trump is the only candidate who can make America great again by restoring our country to the prosperity and security we enjoyed under his strong leadership," Tenney told Fox News Digital. "I am honored to once again endorse President Trump and support his campaign for President of the United States."

Tenney added: "We must fight every day to ensure election integrity in order to secure a resounding win for President Trump and all Republicans in 2024."

Tenney joins nearly 100 House Republicans in endorsing Trump, who holds a commanding lead over the Republican primary field.

Tenney is the second member of Congress from New York to endorse Trump.

House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., was the first member of congressional GOP leadership to endorse Trump's campaign in November.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., endorsed Trump just days later.

This week, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., endorsed Trump as well.

On the other side of the Capitol, Trump has the support of nearly two dozen Republican senators.