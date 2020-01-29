GOP Rep. Doug Collins confirms bid for Georgia Senate

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., confirmed on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning that he will run for U.S. Senate in a November special election, challenging incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to her seat last year by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Politico originally reported Collins was planning to announce a run, but Collins confirmed his plans on Fox News.

Collins will join a special election field that includes Loeffler and two Democrats, with a third Democrat likely to announce a run as well. The special election rules pit all candidates against each other – regardless of party – with a runoff in January if no candidate secures a majority of votes.

Collins' entrance into the race makes a runoff far more likely, which could potentially decide the balance of the Senate.

Collins, a staunch supporter of President Trump during the impeachment saga, is likely to try to ride the president's popularity within the Republican Party to victory. Trump favored Collins over Loeffler last year when Gov. Kemp was deciding who would replace the retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson, also a Republican.

Loeffler, a wealthy co-owner of the WNBA franchise Atlanta Dream, has said she will spend $20 million to retain her seat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.