House GOP campaign arm calls on Dem to concede California election, as results won't be final for days

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is calling on Democratic House candidate Christy Smith to concede after the California 25th Congressional District special election Tuesday as her opponent, Mike Garcia, holds a significant lead with 143,000 ballots counted.

"Christy Smith needs to do the right thing for the first time in this campaign and concede the race to fighter pilot Mike Garcia," NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement Wednesday. "Christy Smith cannot win, and the math shows this."

The statement sent around by the NRCC cites a post from California Target Book's Rob Pyers, which says that Smith would need to win 97 percent of the outstanding ballots if turnout in the election matches that from the March primary. Pyers later clarified that if the turnout in the special election matched that of the November 2018 general election, Smith would only need 57 percent of remaining ballots.

Either way, Smith will likely have a hard time coming back to top Garcia, who leads with 56 percent of the vote as 143,000 ballots are counted. Mailed ballots can count as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday.

President Trump also declared victory on behalf of Garcia in a Wednesday morning tweet.

"Big Congressional win in California for Mike Garcia, taking back a seat from the Democrat," Trump said. "This is the first time in many years that a California Dem seat has flipped back to a Republican. Also, Tom Tiffany beat his Democrat rival BIG in Wisconsin. Two great Congressional WINS!"

But Garcia has still not declared victory in the race, with his campaign's most recent communication coming on Tuesday night.

"While the night is early and there are still votes to be counted, we are confident our message of low taxes and not taking Sacramento dysfunction to Washington has resonated with the voters of California," Garcia said in a statement.

Garcia, if his lead holds, will replace former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif. – turning the blue seat red.

Hill resigned last year after a congressional ethics investigation was opened into a sexual relationship she allegedly had with one of her staffers. Hill was also alleged to have maintained a bizarre "throuple" arrangement with her husband and a campaign staffer.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.