Health

GOP doctors call out health task force for 'woke distractions' amid major reform push

Some GOP physicians want 'relevant specialists' included in process determining insurance coverage requirements

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: The GOP Doctors Caucus is backing a possible effort to overhaul the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, or USPSTF, an "independent" task force that’s used to determine recommendations on what services health insurance companies in the United States have to cover free of charge.

The letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., led by Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., and Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., and other members of the caucus, expressed concerns that the group may be prioritizing social justice issues over other issues.

"Preventive care should be about keeping Americans healthy, not about checking political boxes," Harshbarger said in a statement. "The American people deserve a Task Force that follows the science, acts with urgency, and relies on the expertise of front-line doctors. The USPSTF should be leading the charge in President Trump’s ‘Make America Healthy Again’ agenda, not wasting time on woke distractions while chronic disease rates keep climbing."

REPUBLICAN SENATOR CLAIMS RFK JR. MRNA VACCINE DECISION UNDERMINES TRUMP AGENDA

HHS Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., makes his way to the inaugural Great American Farmers Market on the National Mall on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Specifically, the letter asks for "relevant specialists" to be part of the process when making certain recommendations, greater transparency in decision-making, as well as focusing more on outcomes as opposed to "substantial attention to divisive social issues," citing "race and gender identity considerations that extend beyond traditional clinical parameters," according to a news release.

"In 2010, the Affordable Care Act expanded the authority of the USPSTF and tied coverage recommendations to Task Force determinations. However, since the USPSTF’s authority was expanded, the rate of incidence of preventable chronic disease in the United States has only climbed," the letter states.

The letter was also signed by other members of the caucus, including Reps. Andy Harris, Ronny Jackson, Mike Kennedy, Brian Babin, Sheri Biggs and Bob Onder.

GOP SENATORS RALLY AROUND EFFORT TO END 'RADICAL WOKENESS' IN HHS TASK FORCE

Diana Harshbarger

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., speaks during the Republican Study Committee news conference to introduce a "Women's Bill of Rights" outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 19, 2022. 

Earlier this month, three Republican senators wrote a similar letter raising ideological concerns about the current task force.

"In particular, the USPSTF departed from its proper activities in its December 2023 Health Equity Framework. The framework criticizes ‘equal access to quality health care for all’ as an inadequate goal of public health and announces that the Task Force will instead use equity as ‘a criterion of the ‘public health importance’ of a topic’ for consideration," that letter stated.

The Wall Street Journal reported that in July, Kennedy was considering removing members of the board.

DEMS 'DELIBERATELY OBFUSCATING' TRUTH ABOUT 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' WITH THIS CLAIM: WATCHDOG

CDC headquarters in Atlanta

A sign stands at an entrance to the main campus of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, Feb. 14, 2025.  (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)

"No final decision has been made on how the USPSTF can better support HHS’ mandate to Make America Healthy Again," an HHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement when asked about the WSJ report at the time.

The American Medical Association has opposed an overhaul of the task force.

"USPSTF plays a critical, non-partisan role in guiding physicians’ efforts to prevent disease and improve the health of patients by helping to ensure access to evidence-based clinical preventive services. As such, we urge you to retain the previously appointed members of the USPSTF and commit to the long-standing process of regular meetings to ensure their important work can continue without interruption," the AMA wrote.

Meanwhile, a group of physicians, including those from the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, America’s Frontline Doctors, and the Pennsylvania Direct Primary Care Association, signed another letter in support of possible changes.

The signers wrote that new members should have an "ideological balance to develop recommendations based on facts and science."

Fox News Digital reached out to HHS for an updated comment.

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

