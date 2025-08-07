Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Vaccine

Republican senator claims RFK Jr. mRNA vaccine decision undermines Trump agenda

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican, voted to convict Trump after the House impeachment in 2021

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
HHS moving away from mRNA vaccine development investments Video

HHS moving away from mRNA vaccine development investments

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks about mRNA vaccines and why the government is nixing related contracts.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., has condemned the Department of Health and Human Services' move to shift funding away from mRNA vaccine development, claiming it undermines President Donald Trump's agenda to make the nation healthy again.

"We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted," Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, according to an HHS press release.

"BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate."

RFK JR CANCELS $500 MILLION IN MRNA RESEARCH, HHS TO PRIORITIZE ‘SAFER’ VACCINE ALTERNATIVES

HHS Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., makes his way to the inaugural Great American Farmers Market on the National Mall on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Cassidy registered his objection to the move.

"It is unfortunate that the Secretary just canceled a half a billion worth of work, wasting the money which is already invested. He has also conceded to China an important technology needed to combat cancer and infectious disease. President Trump wants to Make America Healthy Again and Make America Great Again. This works against both of President Trump’s goals," the lawmaker said in a post on X. 

The HHS stated, "While some final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus and Amplitude) will be allowed to run their course to preserve prior taxpayer investment, no new mRNA-based projects will be initiated. HHS has also instructed its partner, Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), which manages BARDA Ventures, to cease all mRNA-based equity investments. In total, this affects 22 projects worth nearly $500 million. Other uses of mRNA technology within the department are not impacted by this announcement."

GOP LOUISIANA STATE SENATOR SAYS HE'S RUNNING FOR US SENATE BECAUSE INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN ‘SUCKS’

Sen. Bill Cassidy

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., ranking Member on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, participates in a hearing on prescription drugs costs at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington, D.C. ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Cassidy's office to request comment from the senator on Thursday, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Cassidy, who has served in the upper chamber since 2015, is aiming to get re-elected in 2026, though the incumbent faces competition from other Republicans who have also launched bids for the Senate seat.

WHO IS JOHN FLEMING, THE FREEDOM CAUCUS FOUNDING MEMBER CHALLENGING GOP SEN BILL CASSIDY?

Freedom Caucus founding member aims to oust Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy in 2026 Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In February 2021, Cassidy voted to convict Trump after the House impeachment in the wake of the January 6 episode at the U.S. Capitol. That Senate vote, which occurred after Trump had already left office, ultimately fell short of the threshold necessary to convict.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics