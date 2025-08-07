Republican senator claims RFK Jr. mRNA vaccine decision undermines Trump agenda

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., has condemned the Department of Health and Human Services' move to shift funding away from mRNA vaccine development, claiming it undermines President Donald Trump's agenda to make the nation healthy again.

"We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted," Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, according to an HHS press release.

"BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate."

Cassidy registered his objection to the move.

"It is unfortunate that the Secretary just canceled a half a billion worth of work, wasting the money which is already invested. He has also conceded to China an important technology needed to combat cancer and infectious disease. President Trump wants to Make America Healthy Again and Make America Great Again. This works against both of President Trump’s goals," the lawmaker said in a post on X.

The HHS stated, "While some final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus and Amplitude) will be allowed to run their course to preserve prior taxpayer investment, no new mRNA-based projects will be initiated. HHS has also instructed its partner, Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), which manages BARDA Ventures, to cease all mRNA-based equity investments. In total, this affects 22 projects worth nearly $500 million. Other uses of mRNA technology within the department are not impacted by this announcement."

Cassidy, who has served in the upper chamber since 2015, is aiming to get re-elected in 2026, though the incumbent faces competition from other Republicans who have also launched bids for the Senate seat.

In February 2021, Cassidy voted to convict Trump after the House impeachment in the wake of the January 6 episode at the U.S. Capitol. That Senate vote, which occurred after Trump had already left office, ultimately fell short of the threshold necessary to convict.