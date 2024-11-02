GOP candidate in New Hampshire points out Dem opponent is a millionaire after being accused of favoring rich

A Republican congressional candidate in New Hampshire blasted her Democratic opponent Thursday evening, reminding her she is a multimillionaire after the Democrat accused her of favoring the rich.

"She believes that we should give a break to the wealthiest and the biggest corporations and hope for the best, hope that the results will trickle down to hardworking people," Democratic congressional candidate Maggie Goodlander, who is married to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, said of Republican Lily Tang Williams during a debate.

"I take a very different approach. I believe that the middle class deserves a tax cut, and I believe that we will do a lot for this country by ensuring that we don’t continue this disastrous tax policy."

Raising her hand to respond, Republican Lily Tang Williams hit back at Goodlander, saying, "You are wealthy. You’re worth $20 million to $30 million. How do you know about regular people's suffering? Do you go shopping? Go to Walmart? Buy food? I talk to those people. And you pretend to be a renter in Nashua a few months ago, move back to run for this open seat with millions of dollars from Washington, D.C., insiders. … I don’t have money to run a TV ad, and you pretend you are poor, complain rent is so high.

"You do not understand regular people’s concerns."

Goodlander has an apartment in Nashua, New Hampshire, in the 2nd District and said during the debate that she would own property in the district if elected, the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism reported.

Both candidates are millionaires, but Goodlander appears to be worth far more than Tang Williams.

Tang Williams is worth between $3.8 million and $8.6 million, while Goodlander is worth between $9.9 million and $39 million, with most of her wealth in a trust fund, according to WMUR-TV, citing financial disclosures.

When Tang Williams came to the U.S. from China, she only had $100 in her pocket, according to the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

The two women are running for the open seat in New Hampshire’s 2nd District vacated by Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster.

The latest poll shows Goodlander with an eight-point lead ahead of Tuesday.

Tang Williams is a Chinese immigrant who became a U.S. citizen in 1994. She has also previously run as a Libertarian in Colorado.

Goodlander is a native of New Hampshire and part of a well-connected political family in the state.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has called Tang Williams a "phenomenal success story," according to the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.