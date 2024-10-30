Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire

Harris picks up endorsements from New Hampshire Republicans 6 days before election

The Harris campaign touted endorsements from prominent New Hampshire Republicans less than one week from Election Day

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
Vice President Harris on Wednesday picked up endorsements from three longtime Republican leaders in New Hampshire who supported former President Trump's rival Nikki Haley in the Republican primary.

Former U.S. Senator Gordon Humphrey, former U.S. Congressman and former New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice Chuck Douglas and former New Hampshire Attorney General Thomas Rath condemned Trump as a divisive and unstable candidate in statements declaring their support for Harris. Her campaign said the endorsements reflect growing enthusiasm for the vice president among registered Republicans both in the Granite State and the rest of the nation.

"I voted Republican for fifty years, but I’m voting against Donald Trump and I plead with all Republicans to do the same," Humphrey said in a statement.  "As a father, a grandfather, a veteran, and a former United States Senator, I cannot vote for Trump. He’s dangerous to our democracy." 

Douglas said that Trump "believes in himself over service" and views the election "as the change to jail his political opponents." Harris would be a "steady hand at the ship of state" in contrast to Trump's "fragile mental state and anger," according to the former lawmaker. 

BIDEN CALLS FOR TRUMP TO BE ‘POLITICALLY’ LOCKED UP AT NEW HAMPSHIRE EVENT

Kamala Harris at New Hampshire campaign event

Harris arrives to speak at a campaign event at the Throwback Brewery, in North Hampton, New Hampshire, on Sept. 4, 2024. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Rath likewise condemned Trump's "campaign of division, anger, thinly veiled prejudice, and rejection of our core values as a nation." 

The Harris-Walz campaign welcomed their support and noted that hundreds of current and former Republicans across the country have backed Harris, including former GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. 

IT'S A TIGHT RACE IN THE BATTLE TO SUCCEED POPULAR SWING STATE REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR

Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney

Harris fields questions during a town hall style campaign event with former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Oct. 21, 2024, in Brookfield, Wisconsin.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In New Hampshire specifically, the campaign said there has been a 47% increase in registered Republican volunteers compared to 2022 and a 76% increase in the number of GOP voters who have told canvassers they plan to vote for Democrats next week.  

"While Vice President Harris has made clear there is a home in her campaign for all Americans – including Republicans and independents – Donald Trump continues to double down on his extreme agenda," the campaign said in a news release.

NEW HAMPSHIRE MAKES PRIMARY PICKS FOR GOVERNOR AND HOUSE RACES

Kamala Harris speaks in New Hampshire

Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Throwback Brewery in North Hampton, N.H. (Kylie Cooper for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Reached for comment, the Trump campaign noted that Haley is supporting his candidacy, along with former Democrats Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii. 

"President Trump is building a historic and diverse movement to make America great again," Trump national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "He's been endorsed by many respected leaders from Nikki Haley to RFK Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard. We welcome anyone who wants to secure our border, restore law and order, and end inflation to join our team."

New Hampshire has been an important swing state in prior presidential elections, although Harris has held a consistent lead over Trump in public opinion polls this year. Fox News' Power Rankings rate the state as "Likely D." 

