GOP AG celebrates Biden admin's reversal on critical race theory handbook as 'big win for parents'

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson claimed he and his fellow Republican AGs successfully pressured the administration to make a change

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
The Biden administration claimed that it was an "error" when the Department of Education linked to a radical activist group’s handbook that pushes critical race theory in schools, distancing itself from the organization to the relief of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wilson, the current chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), hailed the administration's walk-back as a victory for families.

BIDEN ADMIN WALKS BACK TIES TO GROUP PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN SCHOOLS

"This is big win for parents. The Biden Administration is walking back its rule making and calling radical ties an error largely because @RepublicanAGs pressured them to do the right thing," Wilson tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Fox News reached out to RAGA for additional comment but they did not immediately respond.

GOP SENATORS DEMAND TEACHERS UNION DISCLOSE IF IT IS COLLECTING INFO ON CRITICAL RACE THEORY OPPONENTS

The DOE had linked to the Abolitionist Teaching Network’s "Guide for Racial Justice & Abolitionist Social and Emotional Learning" in its handbook intended as a "roadmap" for schools to reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic. 

That guide calls for "a commitment to learning from students, families, and educators who disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression."

On Wednesday, the Biden administration claimed it was all a mistake.

"The Department does not endorse the recommendations of this group, nor do they reflect our policy positions," the Department of Education said in a statement. "It was an error in a lengthy document to include this citation." 

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

