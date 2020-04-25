Glenn Greenwald: Biden sexual assault accuser Tara Reade ‘isn’t going away’

Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden "isn’t going away" now that a video has emerged that appears to show Reade’s mother referring to the alleged attack in 1993, Intercept journalist Glenn Greenwalk said Saturday.

“Tara Reade isn’t going away no matter how many times partisan opportunistic hacks ... are sent out to try to smear, demean & discredit her,” he tweeted.

Reade, a staffer for Biden in 1993 who has claimed he sexually assaulted her, told Fox News on Friday that it was her mother who called into “Larry King Live” in the resurfaced clip and alluded to her daughter’s experience on Capitol Hill.

Biden’s campaign has adamantly denied the accusation.

The Intercept on Friday first reported the transcript of the Aug. 11, 1993 broadcast, during which the woman -- who does not mention sexual assault or specific details of Reade’s claim -- asks a question of King and his panel. The clip was later found and published by Newsbusters.

"Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him," the caller says.

"In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it?" King asks.

"That’s true," the woman responds before King cuts away to the panel to discuss her claim.

Reade says that woman is Jeanette Altimus, her mother.

"This is my mom. I miss her so much and her brave support of me," Reade tweeted about her mother, who died in 2016.

The Biden campaign referred Fox News to a statement earlier this month from Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield that said: “What is clear about this claim: it is untrue. This absolutely did not happen."

"Vice President Biden has dedicated his public life to changing the culture and the laws around violence against women," Bedingfield said. "He authored and fought for the passage and reauthorization of the landmark Violence Against Women Act. He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard -- and heard respectfully. Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press."

But the response by other Democrats has brought accusations of hypocrisy, including from the party’s left, for what critics see as silence and doubt about Reade’s claims compared to how they embraced those who made similar accusations against President Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In his tweet, Greenwald referred to The Nation’s Joan Walsh, who appeared to downplay the latest bombshell in a tweet of her own: "And telling Larry King about a 'problem,' nothing more. I dunno.”

The Democratic National Committee, and Democrats rumored to be in the running for Biden’s VP pick, did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News.

"The video of Tara Reade's late mother calling into Larry King to blow the whistle about about [sic] Tara's sexual assault is being met with relative silence from a cadre of progressives right now and I want you all to know that I see you," tweeted former Bernie Sanders senior adviser Winnie Wong. "We all do."

“Nobody is going to let the Democratic Party play games with weaponizing sexual assault allegations,” Greenwald tweeted. “Sorry.”

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.