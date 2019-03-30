Giuliani rips Democrats over Mueller report fallout: ‘These are terrible, terrible people’

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani ripped into Democrats Saturday over their demands that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation be released next week, accusing them of creating “false impressions” for the American people.

“These are terrible terrible people,” Giuliani said on “Fox & Friends,” before arguing that the report may not be able to be released by an April 2 deadline House Democrats have set.

“You cannot disclose grand jury material. It is a crime. Now they can say April 2 but [Attorney General] Bill Barr and [Deputy Attorney General] Rod Rosenstein are not going to jail because they have an unrealistic deadline. They may have to go to court and get a court order so they can release it. That’s what they had to do with Watergate.”

Barr submitted a four-page summary to congressional leaders on Sunday reporting Mueller did not find evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, while he did not reach a conclusion on whether President Trump obstructed justice. Trump has touted the conclusions as a “total exoneration.”

Barr has said that the DOJ and the special counsel are identifying and redacting sensitive material, including material that “by law cannot be made public,” and said that they “will be in a position to release the report by mid-April, if not sooner.”

But Democratic chairs of six House committees set a deadline of April 2 to submit the “full report.” They also called on him to start turning over “the underlying evidence and documents that same day.”

“Your four-page summary of the Special Counsel’s review is not sufficient for Congress, as a coequal branch of government, to perform [its] critical work. The release of the full report and the underlying evidence and documents is urgently needed by our committees to perform their duties under the Constitution,” they wrote in a letter to Barr.

Giuliani accused Democrats seizing on that delay of creating “false impressions for the American people.”

“They’re like dishonorable salesmen or something, they're shysters," he said. "It’s ridiculous to say to the American people: ‘Barr is delaying because he wants to delay.’ He’s delaying because it is very difficult...to put out 400 pages with all of the legal restrictions and not violate something.”

Giuliani’s comments come as part of a growing offensive against Democrats from the White House since the Mueller report was completed.

On Friday Trump said that “no matter what the Radical Left Democrats get, no matter what we give them, it will never be enough.”

“Just watch, they will Harass & Complain & Resist (the theme of their movement). So maybe we should just take our victory and say NO, we’ve got a Country to run!” he tweeted.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.