Giuliani: 'Noose tightening' on Comey, accuses the former FBI head of blackmail

The president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday, where he said the "noose was tightening" around the neck of former FBI Director James Comey, whom Giuliani accused of trying to blackmail President Trump.

On the latest episode of the Yahoo News podcast "Skullduggery" published Tuesday, former FBI general counsel James Baker said he and others were so concerned about Comey briefing Trump on Jan. 6, 2017, on Russia's interference in the election as well as the controversial dossier that "analogies" were made to J.Edgar Hoover, the former FBI director who famously abused his power to blackmail individuals.

DEEP STATE OF PANIC: DISPUTE ERUPTS OVER WHETHER BRENNAN, COMEY PUSHED STEELE DOSSIER

Host Laura Ingraham brought up the reporting, promoting a matter-of-fact response that Comey tried to blackmail the president.

"And Rudy, apparently there was some talk about how this would look, this could look like among intel sources, that it could look like the FBI was doing some kind of weird preemptive blackmail with the president in that Comey going to that meeting. It didn't look good. They were worried with Comey presenting the dossier would look like he was kind of having some J. Edgar Hoover tactics against the president. That is really disturbing," Ingraham said.

"It doesn't look like it, it was. The reality is that Comey is, the noose is tightening around his neck really bad," Giuliani responded.

The former mayor of New York City laid out the case for his claim.

"Comey in January told the president it was 'salacious and unverified.' How did it become 'salacious and unverified' over five months? When they used it in affidavits in which Comey says on the top of the affidavit that it's verified, in footnote five, page 15, he says it's reliable, not unverified. In other words, he either lied to the president or he lied to the court. I'm betting on he lied to the court and we call that perjury Jim and Brennan may be a witness against him," Giuliani said.

Giuliani mocked Comey's recent op-ed on how President Trump co-opts those around him and his accusation that the president "eats your soul."

"This guy can tell you what's going to happen to your immortal soul which is what he said to Rod Rosenstein the other day. So, maybe he is above indictment," Giuliani said.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.