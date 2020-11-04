Giuliani ‘en route’ to Philadelphia with Trump legal team as ballot battle ramps up

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Trump, said he is "en route" to Phildelphia with the Trump campaign legal team, vowing to protect the vote and "not let" Democrats "steal" Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential race as the ballot battle intensifies Wednesday.

"En route to Philadelphia with legal team. Massive cheating," Giuliani tweeted Wednesday. "@realDonaldTrump up by 550,000 with 75% counted."

He added: "Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it!"

The Trump campaign announced a press conference in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, featuring the president's son, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski.

Meanwhile, Trump on Wednesday claimed he is winning “big” in Pennsylvania, and noted that votes are still being counted.

“We are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are ‘Millions of ballots left to be counted,’” Trump tweeted.

Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes up for grabs, and is a place where the Trump campaign claims Trump “maintains a lead,” while noting earlier Wednesday that “a healthy number of ballots still to be counted statewide in excess of a million.”

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the campaign has “confidence” in the state, and looking at numbers, even with a “conservative estimate,” it believes the president could win by at least 40,000 votes — even if Philadelphia votes for Democratic nominee Biden in large numbers.

But a Biden campaign official said they, too, are confident in Pennsylvania and expect the results — specifically with Philadelphia’s large vote-by-mail results — to be announced later Wednesday or early Thursday.