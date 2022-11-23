Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Supreme Court allows early voting Saturday in US Senate runoff election

Georgia Supreme Court ruling on Senate runoff early voting issued in single sentence and without comment

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi , Bill Mears | Fox News
The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled in favor of allowing early voting this Saturday for the U.S. Senate runoff election.

The state and some Republican groups previously objected to having early voting this weekend, citing a provision in state law preventing in-person early voting on a Saturday if it preceded a holiday. 

WATCH: WARNOCK GOES ON THE RECORD ABOUT WHETHER HE WANTS BIDEN TO JOIN HIM ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who also serves as the head pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, speaks from the pulpit.

Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who also serves as the head pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, speaks from the pulpit. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker is set to take place on Dec. 6.

The state high court issued a one-sentence order ruling to allow the early voting without comment.

The Warnock campaign has argued that provision did not apply to statewide runoff elections.

GEORGIA JUDGE SAYS COUNTIES CAN OFFER EARLY VOTING ON  SATURDAY AFTER THANKSGIVING

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker talks with supporters during a rally on Nov. 21, 2022, in Milton, Georgia. 

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker talks with supporters during a rally on Nov. 21, 2022, in Milton, Georgia.  (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

The Georgia Supreme Court's ruling upholds a lower court's approval for the early voting accommodations.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. made the decision after hearing arguments on Friday, according to FOX 5

Warnock's campaign, the Democratic Party of Georgia, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, all sued the State of Georgia, arguing that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "misreads" and "cherry-picks" the state's election law.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. | Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. 

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. | Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson | AP Photo/John Bazemore)

In a statement following the lower court's decision, Raffensperger said that Warnock and Democrats are attempting to change election laws in the state.

"Senator Warnock and his Democratic Party allies are seeking to change Georgia law right before an election based on their political preferences," Raffensperger said. "Instead of muddying the water and pressuring counties to ignore Georgia law, Senator Warnock should be allowing county election officials to continue preparations for the upcoming runoff."

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

