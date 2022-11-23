Georgia Supreme Court allows early voting Saturday in US Senate runoff election

The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled in favor of allowing early voting this Saturday for the U.S. Senate runoff election.

The state and some Republican groups previously objected to having early voting this weekend, citing a provision in state law preventing in-person early voting on a Saturday if it preceded a holiday.

Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP candidate Herschel Walker is set to take place on Dec. 6.

The state high court issued a one-sentence order ruling to allow the early voting without comment.

The Warnock campaign has argued that provision did not apply to statewide runoff elections.

The Georgia Supreme Court's ruling upholds a lower court's approval for the early voting accommodations.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. made the decision after hearing arguments on Friday, according to FOX 5 .

Warnock's campaign, the Democratic Party of Georgia, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, all sued the State of Georgia, arguing that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "misreads" and "cherry-picks" the state's election law.

In a statement following the lower court's decision, Raffensperger said that Warnock and Democrats are attempting to change election laws in the state.

"Senator Warnock and his Democratic Party allies are seeking to change Georgia law right before an election based on their political preferences," Raffensperger said. "Instead of muddying the water and pressuring counties to ignore Georgia law, Senator Warnock should be allowing county election officials to continue preparations for the upcoming runoff."

