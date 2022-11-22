Georgia Senate runoff: Poll shows leader in crucial showdown between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker

With just two weeks left until the highly anticipated Georgia Senate runoff, a new poll found that Sen. Raphael Warnock has a slim lead over GOP opponent Herschel Walker.

An AARP poll released Tuesday surveying Georgia voters found that Warnock has a slight edge over Walker, 51% to 47%.

Warnock holds a strong 24-point lead among voters 18 to 49 years of age, while Walker is up 9 percentage points among Georgia voters ages 50 and over.

According to the poll, 51% of respondents have a favorable opinion of Warnock. Only 45% have a favorable opinion of Walker, while more of the voters surveyed, 49%, have an unfavorable opinion of the political newcomer.

The survey revealed that Georgia voters are more fond of former President Donald Trump than current President Joe Biden. Only 43% of respondents approve of the job Biden is currently doing as president, while Trump received a 48% job approval rating for his time in the White House.

About 16% of voters 50 and older said that "threats to democracy" was the leading issue when deciding their vote for the Senate runoff, tying in first place with 16% who said inflation and rising prices are the most important issues.

Social Security and Medicare were the issues of top concern to 11% of respondents, while the economy and jobs were most important to 10% when deciding on their Senate vote.

Inflation was the leading issue to 26% of Republican voters, where 29% of Democratic voters said that "threats to democracy" was the most pressing issue going into the runoff. Among all respondents, 63% said that they are either very or somewhat worried about their financial situation.

After Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez managed to hold onto her Senate seat in Nevada, the Democratic Party was guaranteed to hold the majority. If Walker wins the Dec. 6. runoff, the Senate will be split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris providing the tie-breaking vote on the Senate floor, whereas if Warnock claims victory, the Senate will be split 51-50 and Democrats will hold the outright majority.

The AARP poll was conducted Nov. 11 to 17 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.