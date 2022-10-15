Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Senate debate: Warnock declines to say if Biden should run in 2024

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock says his focus is on upcoming election against Herschel Walker

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Georgia Senate debate highlights: Warnock, Walker face off Video

Georgia Senate debate highlights: Warnock, Walker face off

Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker faced off in a debate in the Georgia Senate race, Friday. (NewsNation)

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock from Georgia refused to answer whether President Biden should run for reelection in 2024. 

"I’ve not spent a minute thinking about what politicians should run for what in 2024," Warnock said, when asked during a Friday debate whether he would support a reelection bid from the president.

DEMOCRAT SENATE CANDIDATE CALLS OBAMA FOR HELP AFTER SLIPPING IN POLLS: REPORT

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. (Getty Images)

When pushed further for a simple "yes" or "no," Warnock doubled-down and expressed exasperation at the question about Biden.

"Maybe this is difficult for people to understand, because that’s how politicians think. I think part of the problem with our politics right now is that it has become too much about the politicians," he continued. 

DEMOCRATS NEED BARACK OBAMA ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign stop at Battle Lumber Co. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Wadley, Georgia.

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign stop at Battle Lumber Co. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Wadley, Georgia. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

He added, "You’re asking me about who’s going to run in ’24? The people of Georgia get to decide who’s going to be their senator in three days — Monday."

Warnock, a first-term Democrat, and his Republican challenger, Walker, faced off Friday night in Savannah in their only debate ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The two clashed over abortion and inflation, two issues that have been central in midterm races across the country.

FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)

Former President Barack Obama is traveling to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin this month to stump for Democratic candidates weeks before the midterm elections.

In a release, Georgia Democrats said Obama would encourage residents to cast their ballots during the final week of early in-person voting in the Peach State.

On Oct. 28, the former president will be in Atlanta to support Warnock as he faces off against former professional football star Herschel Walker.

Biden has yet to campaign with Abrams or Warnock.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

