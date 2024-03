Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A co-defendant in the 2020 Georgia election interference case says a new witness is prepared to testify against Fani Willis should evidence be re-opened in her disqualification proceedings.

David Shafer, a former Georgia Republican Party chairman, filed a notice of proposed testimony in Fulton County Superior Court announcing that Cindi Lee Yeager, a co-chief deputy district attorney for Cobb County, stands ready to appear as a witness, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

According to the filing, Yeager claims to have had "numerous" interactions with the defense's star witness, Terrence Bradley, and can corroborate his claims that Willis began an affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade years earlier than they both claimed.

"Mr. Wade had definitively begun a romantic relationship with Ms. Willis during the time that Ms. Willis was running for District Attorney in 2019 through 2020," a summary of Yeager's proposed testimony states.

The motion informs the court that Yeager contacted Shafer's counsel after watching Bradley's testimony. She told the attorneys about alleged in-person and other conversations she had with Bradley from August 2023 through January 2024, during which they discussed Willis and Wade.

Bradley, Wade's former law partner and divorce attorney, allegedly told Yeager that Willis and Wade initiated their romantic relationship shortly after meeting at the 2019 Municipal Court Continuing Legal Education Conference, and that it continued through 2020, while Willis campaigned for district attorney.

Yeager alleges Bradley shared that he had "personal knowledge" of the affair and included details regarding the use of Robin Yeartie's apartment and other meetings before November 2021, when Wade and Willis claim their relationship started.

The Cobb County prosecutor also claims she overheard a September 2023 phone conversation between Willis and Bradley discussing an article about how much money Wade and his law firm had earned from working on the election interference case.

During this alleged conversation, which took place before Bradley was subpoenaed as a witness against Willis, Yeager claims she heard the district attorney tell Bradley, "They are coming after us. You don't need to talk to them about anything about us."

The motion states Yeager agreed to come forward after seeing how Bradley's testimony during Willis' disqualification hearing did not match what he had purportedly told her.

"Therefore, in the event that the Court re-opens the hearing to receive additional evidence, as requested by the State and Defendant former President Trump, Mr. Shafer requests that the defense be permitted to subpoena Ms. Yeager and present Ms. Yeager's testimony relating to the matters set forth herein," the motion states.

It is unclear if Judge Scott McAfee will reopen evidence to allow Yeager's testimony to be admitted.

The judge heard closing arguments Friday on allegations that Willis benefited financially from her affair with Wade and should be disqualified from her case against former President Donald Trump.

Willis and her office are leading the sweeping racketeering cases against the former president and 18 co-defendants. Several co-defendants, including Shafer and Michael Roman, earlier this year accused Willis of hiring Wade while they were romantically involved and that she benefited from his government salary through lavish vacations they took together.

Willis and Wade have both denied the allegations and have claimed their romantic involvement started after Wade was hired in 2021. Willis claimed in court testimony that she would always reimburse Wade for her portion of their shared travels in cash. There are no receipts for those reimbursements, and one witness claimed their relationship started as early as 2019.

Last month, Bradley testified under oath regarding what he knew about Willis and Wade's personal relationship. He took the stand after McAfee determined Bradley could not claim attorney-client privilege .

Bradley, when pressed under oath, said he could not recall several details and timelines about conversations he had with former client Wade about Wade's romantic relationship with Willis.

Bradley said he could not recall key details or specific information more than two dozen times in the roughly two-hour testimony in Fulton County Superior Court on Tuesday. He also said he had only ever discussed Wade's relationship with Willis once with Wade.

After hearing all the arguments and testimony, McAfee said he would issue a decision in the next two weeks.

Fox News' Brianna Herilhy contributed to this report.