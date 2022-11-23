'GEORGIA MATTERS': Ted Cruz issues warning over possible Warnock victory, says Dem lies about voting record

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz issued a stark warning to Americans across the country on Tuesday over what he says could happen if incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock wins the Georgia runoff election against Republican Herschel Walker next month.

Speaking with Fox News Digital following a rally with Walker and Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in Powder Springs, Georgia, Cruz sought to shine line on the difference between a 50-50 Senate with shared power between Republicans and Democrats, and a 51-49 Senate where Democrats have greater control and would be in a position to pass more far-reaching legislation.

"If the Democrats win here, Joe Biden can quickly fill the federal courts with radicals, with radicals who would take away your liberties and mine, who would take away your rights to religious liberty, your rights to free speech, your Second Amendment rights. It also puts us incredibly close to [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer being able to end the filibuster," Cruz said.

Cruz noted Democrats' previous efforts to end the Senate filibuster — a rule that requires most legislation to pass the body with a 60-vote majority — was largely halted by Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., due to their opposition to such a change, and the current 50-50 split between the two parties.

"If the Democrats win here in Georgia, we're one vote away from ending the filibuster. And I believe if that happens, Joe Manchin would roll over to Chuck Schumer. They'd end the filibuster," he said.

"Here's what the Democrats want to do if they end the filibuster: They want to strike down every voter integrity law in America, strike down every photo ID law in America, legalize ballot harvesting all across America, register millions of illegal aliens to vote all across America, register millions of felons and criminals to vote all across America," he said.

"They also want to make D.C. a state to have two new Democrat senators, and they want to register and make citizens millions of illegal aliens. They want to do all of that so that Democrats stay in power forever because their priority is power," he added.

Cruz also warned that a Democratic majority might try to pack the U.S. Supreme Court by adding to the number of justices.

"Georgia matters. That's why I'm here. That's why I was here last week. It's why I'm here this week, because December 6th in Georgia matters," he said.

When asked about Warnock's touting on the campaign trail of his work with Cruz to cosponsor legislation as proof of his bipartisanship, Cruz said he was "glad" the bill, which designated a new interstate highway from Texas through Georgia and to the Atlantic Ocean, passed because it was "good" for their respective states.

He added, however, that Warnock was using one example of bipartisanship to cover up lying about his Senate voting record that would not be favored by most Georgians.

"It tells you something that that's what he's campaigning on when his voting record has been the most liberal of any senator in the U.S. Senate. It has been hard left," Cruz said.

"He's voted for open borders. He and I were not together on that. He's voted for confirming advocates of abolishing the police to senior DOJ positions. We were against that," he said, before noting a number of other policy points he said Warnock supported, including those "that caused the rampant inflation."

"Imagine for a second you woke up, you were Raphael Warnock. You can't run on what you actually believe, which is socialism, because the people of Georgia don't believe that," he added. "Democrats win when they effectively lie about their record and what they believe. And Republicans win when we effectively tell the truth, because the people of Georgia and for that matter, the people of America believe in commonsense conservative values."

The runoff election between Walker and Warnock will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6, and the early voting period will be run from Saturday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Dec. 2.