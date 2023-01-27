Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp activates 1K National Guard troops ahead of anti-cop protests

Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Thursday in anticipation of violent anti-police protests in Atlanta this weekend.

The governor activated 1,000 National Guard troops and will deploy them to prevent further violence after masked protesters threw rocks, launched fireworks and burned a police vehicle in front of the Atlanta Police Foundation building last weekend.

"Georgians respect peaceful protests, but do not tolerate acts of violence against persons or property," the governor's order states.

The state of emergency will expire on Thursday, Feb. 9, unless it is renewed by the governor.

Violence erupted in Atlanta last weekend days after a police-involved shooting of an environmental activist, Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, who was protesting the construction of a new police training facility for the Atlanta Police Department, dubbed "Cop City" by its detractors.

The 26-year-old protester was shot and killed by law enforcement on Jan. 18 after he shot a Georgia state trooper during an "operation" to remove encamped activists from the construction site of the $90 million Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The wounded state trooper was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery, authorities said.

Anti-police activists called for a "night of rage" last Friday in response to police-involved shooting.

Rioters damaged at least three businesses over the weekend, throwing bricks and shattering windows, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. At least two police cars were targeted and one was set on fire. Some of the individuals arrested were found with explosives, investigators said.

Six suspects, five of whom were from out-of-state, have been charged with domestic terrorism related to last weekend's riots.

They were identified as Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville, Tennessee; Madeleine Feola, 22, of Spokane, Washington; Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada; Graham Evatt, 20, of Decatur, Georgia; Francis Carrol, 22, of Kennebunkport, Maine; and Emily Murphy, 37, of Grosse Isle, Michigan.

