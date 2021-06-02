George P. Bush announces run for Texas attorney general

George P. Bush, the son of former presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, announced his plan to run for Attorney General in Texas on Wednesday night.

Bush currently serves as Texas land commissioner and has posted on his social media accounts about pushing back against the Biden administration’s "federal overreach" in the state.

Bush is the nephew of President George H.W. Bush and grandson of George W. Bush.

Texas’ sitting attorney general is Ken Paxton.